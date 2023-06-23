Coach Traci Baber knows University of Newcastle must capitalise on any turnovers if they are to beat West Leagues Balance as Newcastle championship netball enters the second half of its season at National Park on Saturday.
The four-time defending champions are the only team University of Newcastle have not beaten this campaign.
They came painstakingly close in round one when last year's grand finalists went toe to toe in a nail-biting encounter won by West 42-41.
But University have been building nicely since to share the lead with Souths on 20 points as the competition reached its season midpoint last weekend.
Nova Thunder, who play Lions on Saturday, and West are two points behind with 18 each.
"We're definitely in a better place," Baber said.
"I don't think I thought about how many new players we actually had come into the squad at the start of the season, because they're all seasoned players. But it took us two or three rounds to gel as a team.
"To win against this team would be very good for us to know that we can beat them, because obviously they beat us in the grand final and they beat us in round one, so it's been a while since we've had a win against them.
"I think the difference is going to be our turnover conversion, because they are really hard to get ball from. So, if we do, we must get that down to get a goal, which is what we didn't do the first round when we played them. We got enough ball but we didn't convert it to goals."
Neither team will have a full complement of players and West coach Tracey Baggs expected bench depth to prove telling.
University midcourters Lucy Tonkin and Mackenzie Stuart are out through unavailability.
West goalkeeper Jemma Lucas is sidelined with a fractured foot and Baggs was still finalising her squad for Saturday on Friday evening.
Souths were 58-47 winners over Nova in another tight round-one tussle. Lions will be missing Leah Dove and Laura Neale, who are away, plus Imogen McCulloch and Erin Mulhearn through injury.
BNC Whanau (12) play Kotara South (12) and Waratah (eight) meet Junction Stella (12) in other round-eight action. All games are at 2.30pm.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.