Ball handling and discipline will be key if the Hunter Wildfires are to do what no other team have managed to do in Jack Scott Cup this year.
The fourth-placed Wildfires are aiming to beat runaway leaders Sydney Uni Gold in round nine of Sydney women's premier rugby union at St John's College Oval on Saturday.
The competition heavyweights have won all eight games to hold a 13-point buffer over the field.
The Wildfires, who have a game in hand, recorded the closest scoreline with Sydney Uni in a 22-20 defeat in round two.
Hunter have not lost since and are coming off a 22-5 victory against Western Sydney.
"I feel like if our ball handling and our discipline was a lot better last weekend we would have easily won that game whereas it was a real tussle until the last five to 10 minutes," Wildfires coach Matt Ellis said.
"We made life a bit hard for ourselves. It's also taking the confidence that we are starting to roll into a good team.
"We can compete with these big-name teams. I don't know how many games this team have lost in however long, but we're slowly gaining on them. I feel like we're not too far off the pace.
"Last time it was a good game of footy. It could have gone either way."
The game kicks off at 2pm.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
