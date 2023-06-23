Maitland Magpies gain boost after Australia Cup loss

Maitland have gained a boost with the re-signing of coach Mick Bolch and co-captains Braedyn Crowley and James Thompson for next season as they look to bounce back from "one of our worst games of the year".
The Magpies were denied a round of 32 spot in the Australia Cup on Wednesday night at Magic Park as Broadmeadow stormed to a 3-0 victory, ending Maitland's eight-game winning streak in all competitions.
Fourth in the NPL, Maitland (27 points) now turn their focus to their revived premiership defence when they face the second-placed Bears (31) at Weston on Sunday (2.30pm) in round 16.
Bolch confirmed on Friday that he and his star strike pairing would be back again next year.
Crowley and Thompson, who attract strong interest from rival clubs each year, scored a remarkable 42 goals between them in the 2022 NPL and have 18 and five so far this season despite early injury setbacks.
"They are the leaders of our club, they've won player of the year awards the last two years and I like to think they are two of the best players in the competition, so it's a big coup keeping them on board," Bolch said.
"Crowley has made it his home since he came back from Melbourne and Jimmy is a home-grown boy who lives 50 metres from the ground."
The Magpies have stormed back into premiership calculations after a poor start to the year, which included a 1-0 loss to Weston at home in round five.
Magic, though, have also been on an unbeaten run, which they stretched to nine games on Wednesday to join Edgeworth in the cup's main draw. The Eagles beat Newcastle Olympic 2-1 in extra-time on Tuesday night at Darling Street Oval.
"They were just too good for us," Bolch said of Maitland's cup loss.
"They were very good on the night, but I thought it was probably one of our worst games of the year. But there's no excuses.
"Weston away this week and Magic away next week, so it's a tough period of the year, but you've got to beat those teams if you want to be there at the end of the year."
Maitland should be full strength except for the absence of Sean Pratt, who is suspended for a second game on card accumulation.
The midfielder returned to play on Wednesday night but will sit out a second NPL match because he also had a red card early in the season.
In other signing news on Friday, Adamstown announced Weston assistant Daniel Dawkins as their new head coach for 2024.
Rosebud began a search for a replacement after Dave Rosewarne told the club he would be stepping aside following three years at the helm.
On Saturday, Adamstown (10th, 11 points) welcome Charlestown (1st, 34pts) at 2.30pm. Olympic (7th, 24pts) host Cooks Hill (9th, 13pts) at 3pm and Valentine (8th, 18pts) play New Lambton (11th, 8pts) at Hunter Sports Centre from 5pm.
On Sunday at 2.30pm, Broadmeadow (3rd, 30 pts) are away to Lambton Jaffas (6th, 25 points). From 3.30pm, Edgeworth (5th, 25pts) host Lake Macquarie (12th, 4pts).
Meanwhile, Northern NSW Football announced on Friday that their grand finals would return to club venues, while the men's and women's NPL deciders would be held on different days.
Last year, NNSWF for the first time held the first-grade men's and women's NPL games as a double-header, on a Sunday at No.2 Sportsground. The lower grade matches for were played at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility.
This year, the men's first (6pm) and reserve grade (3pm) games will be at Jack McLaughlan Oval on Saturday, September 9. The women's NPL matches will be the day after at Magic Park.
The men's State Cup final between Edgeworth and Broadmeadow will be at Weston Park on Saturday, July 29 at 5.30pm.
The men's second-tier Northern League One deciders will be at Johnston Park on Saturday, September 30.
Premier Youth League deciders will be at Adamstown Oval, Blacksmiths Oval and Weston Park on September 23-24, while the PYL knockout is set down for Cooks Square Park and Macquarie Field on August 19-20.
"We made a conscious effort to move finals football back to club grounds rather than a neutral venue or Lake Macquarie Football Facility following feedback from the football community," NNSWF football operations general manager Liam Bentley said.
"All clubs were invited to submit an expression of interest to host the variety of finals in our premier competitions.
"We look forward to the selected clubs hosting finals matches at their venues. We know they will do a fantastic job.
"Finals football is always an exciting time and a celebration of football and I'd encourage everyone to get out and support our players and clubs."
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.