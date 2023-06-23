Leave for DV, miscarriage and returned service people on cards in new agreement

Up to 20 days domestic violence leave, miscarriage leave and a tool allowance for apprentices are all on the cards for local government employees.
The initiatives are part of the proposed Local Government (State) Award 2023 being considered to begin on July 1.
The provisions featured in City of Newcastle's Enterprise Agreement (EA) 2023, and also include paid leave for returned service people to attend Remembrance Day and Anzac Day services.
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the council's 2023 agreement had set the tone for the rest of the state.
"As one of the first councils in NSW to lead the way in domestic violence leave provisions back in 2018, City of Newcastle is pleased to see the results of those successful negotiations presented to all local government employees in NSW," Cr Nelmes said.
City of Newcastle CEO Jeremy Bath said the outcome achieved for local government employees statewide was a testament to all parties involved.
"The inclusion of these new provisions in the proposed state award is a great outcome for local government employees in NSW, the unions, delegates and ratepayers," Mr Bath said.
"It's wonderful to see the progressive benefits and employment conditions led by City of Newcastle's EA now reflected in the proposed state award, in addition to the local government sector's commitment to inclusion, diversity and equity."
USU official Luke Hutchinson said the proposed award would provide improved workplace conditions that will enable optimum services for communities and deliver socially progressive conditions.
"Following the resolution of the City of Newcastle Enterprise Agreement in late 2022, the USU challenged the rest of the local government sector to embrace the progressive elements of this agreement," he said.
"Most importantly, this proposed award provided our members some instant relief to address the current inflation crisis impacting workers across our communities."
IN THE NEWS
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.