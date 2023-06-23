Denis Maricic chasing another Menangle win with comeback pacer

Anna Bay trainer Denis Maricic hopes a wide gate won't stop his resurrection story with The Fortunate Son continuing with a Saturday night win at Menangle.
Maricic picked up the now nine-year-old gelding late last year for just $2000 when he was sent for rehoming following a bleeding attack in a race at Menangle on September 17.
"I got the previous owner to pick him up, because I thought, he's run 1:49.4 before around Menangle and I wanted to have a go with this bloke," Maricic said.
"I only had a few in the stable so I thought I could give him the care he needs."
The Fortunate Son only just recouped his selling price in eight unplaced runs for Maricic before a breakthrough midweek win at Menangle on June 13, which earned him $5292.
Maricic was hoping for a bigger cheque from the $20,400 opening race at Menangle on Saturday night, but he was ruing a draw in gate seven.
"He's been well, but the only thing about tomorrow is that he's drawn out wide," he said. "His wins have all been out in front, just going hammer and tong, so if we can find the top, I think he'll be right in the finish.
"It's taken me a while to work out his gear and whatnot, but we'll see how he goes. Seaton Grima drove him last start to the win and gave me a few pointers about him, so he's on the right track.
"He likes to find the front and just bowl along and get them all off the bit. We're up against the big boys but we'll give them a shake if we get to the front early enough."
Cam Hart has the drive.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.