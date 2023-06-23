Luke Pepper's Opal Ridge set to shine off hard polish into Tiara

Scone trainer Luke Pepper admits he was worried how a tough run in the Dane Ripper Stakes two weeks ago would hurt star filly Opal Ridge's hopes in her grand final on Saturday, the group 1 Tattersall's Tiara (1400m) at Eagle Farm.
Posted four wide without cover from a gate 11 start, Opal Ridge showed her fighting qualities to go down by a long neck in the group 2 over 1300m at the same track.
But Pepper believes the luckless run has actually helped, not hindered, Opal Ridge's chances in the $700,000 race for fillies and mares.
"It was definitely a hard watch," Pepper said.
"It looked bad on the speed map, there was no speed in the race and we drew wide. And they actually went slower than I thought they could.
"We got posted four and five wide, and it was a huge effort. Everyone up here said horses don't finish close when they've had runs like that on that track, so the run was probably even better than it looked.
"To be totally honest, I couldn't believe how she came through the run.
"The next day she was kicking away on the walker, she ate up and there was no issue at all.
"I was a little bit worried the run might have taken a bit out of her, but she's actually come out the other side probably better for it.
"All the way through she's been a real tough horse. You can't train that into them. It's just the way she is."
Also encouraging for Pepper has been a nice draw in gate five for Saturday, and a better speed map.
"[The draw] will definitely help her, and there looks to be more speed in this race," he said. "That bit more genuine speed will help and I just couldn't be happier the way things have gone.
"This has been the grand final for her the whole way through, and hopefully we might be able to pull it off.
"I galloped her on the Tuesday morning on the course proper. She felt super and recovered really well from that. It's all on track."
The three-year-old has already been a dream horse for Pepper, winning more than $700,000 from 12 starts with six victories after costing just $20,000 as a yearling.
With two listed wins in the bag, Opal Ridge has been touted as a potential option for slot-holders in the $20 million The Everest in October.
"We can only dream, I guess," Pepper said. "I'll just focus on tomorrow and just see what happens after that.
"I think there's been more talk in the media than anything else about her getting a run it. I guess she's still got to prove herself at this level. If she came out and won tomorrow, she definitely puts herself in the running."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
