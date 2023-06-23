Ocean lovers will soon have the option to be trained for maritime work in Newcastle under new state government and TAFE plans.
A Certificate II in Maritime Operations, which allows holders to captain commercial and recreational boats of up to 12 metres, will be offered at TAFE NSW Newcastle for the first time in nearly a decade.
The course, which will train students at a Coxswain grade one level, will begin at the Tighes Hill campus from next semester.
Hunter students training to be coxswains must currently relocate, study online or through a private agency.
Dominic May, founder of Newcastle-based boating company CoastXP, said it was "more than time" for the course to be offered locally.
The company has five employees, four of whom have trained as coxswains or skippers.
"Quality training is often hard to come by in the marine industry," Mr May said. "So much of the training is online despite this being such a practical job."
Mr May is excited to employ staff trained locally and said in-person courses give employees a smoother transition to work.
"There have been limited ways to become qualified locally for quite some time," he said. "I see this as a great step."
The state member for Newcastle and minister for TAFE, Tim Crakanthorp, said students will have access to some of the most advanced equipment in Australia, including bridge and engine room simulators.
"We know there is strong demand for skilled workers," Mr Crakanthorp said. "We are focused on delivering more high-quality training opportunities."
Mr Crakanthorp described the Hunter as a "maritime tourist hub".
"By investing in more maritime training opportunities, we are supporting this industry and our community to ensure we can continue to enjoy these experiences," he said.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
