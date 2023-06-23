Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health
Light Read

Newcastle Herald Topics: Finding motivation to improve fitness to beat the winter SADs

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated June 28 2023 - 5:46pm, first published June 23 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I DON'T know about you, but I cannot imagine a less motivating word in the lexicon right now than #motivation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Digital Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.