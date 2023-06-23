In the 21st century, it feels like everyone wants something from us and they want it now - to say nothing of all those extra hours when we're meant to be working on ourselves. But lately, as the weather cools down, I keep finding myself slumped in my ugg boots, on my fifth coffee, balancing tenuously between caffeine jitters intense enough to see through time and a terminal flatline of motivation to do anything about it except regress into some primal goblin.

