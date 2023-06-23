What careers can you have with a Masters in Education?

So you're thinking of doing a Masters in Education, but teaching teenage kids isn't really your thing.



Fortunately for you, a Masters in Education covers a lot more than just teaching teenagers. Or maybe you don't know what you want to do and just want to know what this particular Masters degree can offer you.



Whether you're thinking of studying a masters in education online or in person, there's a lot you can get out of a Masters Degree, so let's delve into it.

Teaching

The most obvious answer is, of course, teaching at primary or secondary school level.



Of course, that's not the only option. Aside from the standard teacher's role there are a number of other subsidiary or related options. Top of the list is being part of an incursion or excursion group such as the team at Multisensory Education who specialise in teaching history through interactive learning.



It is also valuable for other disciplines of teaching too, such as certificate, diploma or university level educators. The Centre for Adult Education (CAE) has a long history of providing short courses by highly qualified staff, and naturally many companies want to train their staff in-house.



And of course, if you're thinking of being a personal tutor, a tour guide, text-book writer or even a standardised test developer (one of those highly specialised people who write the exams), it absolutely doesn't hurt either. For all of these, a Masters in Education is supremely beneficial - if not required.

Corporate trainers and conflict mediation

Speaking of training staff in-house, conflict mediation is another area where degrees like a Masters of Education can come in handy.



Like many similar degrees, a certain amount of psychology and leadership skills are requisite parts of a Masters of Education course, alongside topics like planning, scheduling and general room management.



Do these sound like skills that might be useful in a workplace setting?



Absolutely, especially in areas of conflict mediation where individuals of diverse wants, needs and backgrounds might need assistance in having their voice heard and needs met opposed to corporate needs and legal limits.



The ability to talk to people, adjust to their style of learning, and deliver information are all crucial elements of a Masters of Education and are all useful tools in the corporate zone.



It might not always be something that most employers look for in your resume, but once they see it they'll know its value, so having it is certainly a net benefit and a skill set that will be continuously useful in any workplace that requires control and mediation over diverse groups.



Speaking of which...

Child psychology

A Master's of Education is supremely useful for fields like child psychology.



Understanding not only how children learn but also how they are taught can be critical in understanding the experience of a child in the modern landscape - and here up to date knowledge is essential.



Although brains haven't changed that much over the last ten years, how we teach and the sources of education children have access to has changed monumentally in the past decade.



YouTube, Social Media, Wikipedia, Online Courses and Influencers have a major impact on our children who have as much - potentially more - interaction with those forms of media than anyone else, and who learn how to interact with these during their formative years.



Many of these elements will be present in a Master's Of Education - especially in one acquired online - but it goes much further than this.



Children in remote rather than urban locations or in impoverished families or coming from different cultures will have different needs and experiences, and many of these elements can be covered in dedicated courses as part of a Masters in Education.

Raising kids and school administration

Look, we're not going to tell you that you -need- a Masters in Education to do anything with kids.



You don't. And we're not going to tell you that you can get paid to raise your kids with a Masters in Education. You can't, even though it really is a full-time job.



But just as a degree helps with child psychology, having a Masters of Education can help you in every element of a child's education, especially your own.



Not only that, but if you're planning to work in any area of school administration, having a grasp on what is being taught, how it is being taught and the experience of the teachers can help a lot.



Similar to Mediation, this isn't necessarily something a school will look for when hiring someone for admin roles, but it is certainly an excellent foot in the door. And of course, if you ever have to deal with your child's school directly, having a background in that industry certainly doesn't hurt either.

Politics

The last major area. We're talking everything from Teachers Unions and Education Policy Analysts right up to the Minister for Education.



And if you think it only relates to education specific roles, well, reread what we wrote for Corporate Trainers and Conflict Mediation. A Masters Degree helps here more so than anywhere else.



Not only do you need a background in your area of interest - education - but you also need to have good skills at mediation, curriculums, planning, administrative structures, and possibly above all, research skills and a stack of books and education behind you.

The full list

Okay, so those are the broad strokes, but we took the time out to compile as thorough a list as we could with specific job descriptions and roles that either require or benefit from having a Masters in Education specifically.



This list is not comprehensive, but it's everything we could find via various university and jobseeker websites that specifically called for or looked favourably on a Masters of Education, so if you see one you like give it a Google and maybe you'll find one that's right for you.

