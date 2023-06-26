Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Increase in number of non-compliant Hunter nursing homes

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
June 26 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter nursing homes called out for non-compliance
Hunter nursing homes called out for non-compliance

ONGOING gaps in the standard of care at Hunter aged care facilities, and the identification of new ones, have put nearly 40 services on the watchdog's non-compliance register.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.