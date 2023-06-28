Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Food
Food

Bonvilla Estate's first Bastille dinner and this year's Food Fight winner is revealed | Food Bites

By Lisa Rockman
Updated June 28 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jane McIntosh and Allan McKeown own and run Bonvilla Estate at Pokolbin. They are hosting a Bastille Wine Dinner on July 13 at Cooks Hill Surf Club and you're invited.
Jane McIntosh and Allan McKeown own and run Bonvilla Estate at Pokolbin. They are hosting a Bastille Wine Dinner on July 13 at Cooks Hill Surf Club and you're invited.

Allan McKeown and Jane McIntosh are partners and Newcastle business professionals who share a passion for the finer things in life and are the proud owners of a Hunter Valley vineyard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Food
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.