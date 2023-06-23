Newcastle Herald
Panthers rest five State of Origin stars for clash with Newcastle Knights

By Robert Dillon
Updated June 23 2023 - 6:27pm, first published 6:16pm
The Panthers have rested their NSW Origin stars. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
THE Newcastle Knights received a massive boost on Friday night when the Panthers decided to rest their entire State of Origin contingent for Saturday's clash at Penrith Stadium.

