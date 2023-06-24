Gosford man jailed for possession of child abuse material

A Gosford man will spend at least the next two-and-a-half years in jail after he was sentenced for a string of child abuse offences.
Australian Federal Police, who arrested the man after an investigation began in December of 2021, said the 56-year-old had plead guilty in March to four offences relating to the access and possession of child abuse material, which the officers found when sorting through 10 terabytes of data on his computer, phone and other storage devices.
The AFP linked the IP address to the man's home and this was where investigators seized the electronic devices.
Detective Superintendent Narelle Mitchell said the outcome was another reminder of the prevalence of online child sexual abuse in the Australian community.
"The re-victimisation of child sexual abuse victims occurs every single time this abhorrent content is accessed and shared," Supt Mitchell said.
"The AFP and its partners will not rest until anyone involved in the harm of children is found and prosecuted."
The man was sentenced to five years' imprisonment with a non-parole period of two years and six months.
Members of the public who have information about people involved in child abuse are urged to contact the Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation.
"If you know abuse is happening right now or a child is at risk, call police immediately on 000," the AFP said in a statement on June 24.
"If you or someone you know is impacted by child sexual abuse and online exploitation, support services are available."
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.