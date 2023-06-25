Newcastle Herald
University, Souths take wins in round 8 of Newcastle championship netball to open up four-point gap

By Renee Valentine
June 25 2023 - 2:30pm
University shooter Millie Tonkin stretches for the ball against West Leagues Balance at National Park on Saturday. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Coach Traci Baber was much happier with University of Newcastle's turnover conversion rate as they exacted revenge on four-time defending champions West Leagues Balance with a 50-41 win at National Park on Saturday.

