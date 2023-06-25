Coach Traci Baber was much happier with University of Newcastle's turnover conversion rate as they exacted revenge on four-time defending champions West Leagues Balance with a 50-41 win at National Park on Saturday.
Baber felt a failure to capitalise once they had won ball cost them against West in an opening round, grand final rematch of Newcastle championship netball.
University agonisingly lost that tussle by one goal but took control early in their round-eight exchange on Saturday to lead 13-9 at the first break.
University then produced a solid second quarter to be ahead 29-19 at half-time and held a 42-31 advantage leading into the final quarter.
"My team played very, very well," Baber said.
"Our defence all over court was exceptional, and they were very calm. The girls said they feel like they're playing very calm, controlled netball.
"They've got a real belief in themselves now, and they believe they can go all the way to the GF and I think that shows on court.
"[West coach] Tracey [Baggs] probably didn't have her strongest team to choose from and I probably didn't either, but I've probably got the best bench in the competition."
In a show of University's depth, dominant shooter Sabina Gomboso remained unused on the bench.
The win elevated last year's beaten grand finalists to 23 points, equal with Souths atop the competition standings with six rounds remaining.
It also opened up a four-point gap on West and Nova Thunder, who lost 50-39 to Souths on Saturday. Both have 19 points.
Thunder coach Laura Glendenning lamented a slow start against Lions which had them chasing the game from the outset. Souths scored four unanswered goals before Thunder managed to sink their first shot.
Lions led 13-7 at quarter-time, 25-19 at the main break then 36-28 at three-quarter time.
"They got that jump on us early, which was tough, but we fought back and had them within less than five points for the majority of the game," Glendenning said.
"That was the hardest thing to swallow, finishing that fourth quarter the way we did because it didn't reflect the game. But unfortunate self errors, trying to rush things and not capitalising on mistakes and possession, was a bit of our downfall."
Junction Stella and BNC Whanau improved to 15 points with respective wins against Waratah (nine points) and Kotara South (13).
Junction led at every break but there was never much in their clash before taking a 40-37 victory against the Cats.
BNC looked in control on their way to a 54-33 win over the Tigers.
The competition will now take a three-week break for NSW junior state titles next weekend and then the school holidays before resuming with round nine on July 15.
Points: Souths 23, University 23, Nova 19, West 19, Junction 15, BNC 15, Kotara South 13, Waratah 9.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.