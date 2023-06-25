Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Hunter Wildfires lose 38-10 to Sydney Uni Gold in Jack Scott Cup: Round 9

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated June 25 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wildfires captain Susannah Cooke, pictured in action this season, was forced from the field on Saturday with a hamstring injury. Picture by Marina Neil
Wildfires captain Susannah Cooke, pictured in action this season, was forced from the field on Saturday with a hamstring injury. Picture by Marina Neil

The Hunter Wildfires will assess the damage of a disappoiniting 38-10 loss to Jack Scott Cup leaders Sydney Uni Gold on Saturday as they prepare for a busy week ahead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.