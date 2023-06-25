The Hunter Wildfires will assess the damage of a disappoiniting 38-10 loss to Jack Scott Cup leaders Sydney Uni Gold on Saturday as they prepare for a busy week ahead.
Ill discipline proved telling as Hunter played 20 minutes of the second half reduced to 14 players after losing Emma Bradford then Emily Sheather in separate yellow card incidents at St John's College Oval.
They trailed 12-10 at half-time of the round-nine clash then 17-10 before the sin bins.
Adding insult to injury, captain Susannah Cooke was forced from the field in the dying minutes with a hamstring complaint. The extent of the damage will be assessed this week.
The Wildfires' opening tryscorer Anika Butler (groin) also came off injured early in the second half.
It was a disappointing outcome for Hunter, who had only lost 22-20 in their first-round exchange with the competition pace-setters in Sydney women's premier rugby union.
They dropped from fourth to fifth on 24 points but have a game in hand.
"It was 12-10 at half-time and we were definitely in the game," Wildfires coach Matt Ellis said.
"It was just one of those days where a few things didn't go our way. We had two yellow cards again, and our discipline is really letting us down.
"We're too busy worrying about what the referee is doing and not what we're doing. That's the main concern. We build all this pressure then that pressure disappears with a penalty."
They face Warringah (25) at home next Saturday before back-to-back games with Sydney Uni Blue (five points) on July 5 and 8.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.