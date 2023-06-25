The Hamilton Hawks are back.
In an ominous sign for their rivals, the Hawks produced their most complete 80 minutes of the season to overpower defending premiers Merewether 35-24 at Passmore Oval on Saturday.
The Greens were without eight regulars headed by Lachy Milton, Lachy Miller, Will Frost and Eli McCulloch.
It was the opposite for the Hawks, who were boosted by the inclusion of Angus Brown, Chris Hemi and Tauf Kinkini, who returned from the Wildfires.
The Hawks had to work over-time to secure the bonus point win, but there was vast improvement in a number of key areas.
Their urgency, cohesion, ball movement, line speed, decision-making, discipline and defence were all vastly improved from previous weeks.
They also fielded their strongest XV.
It was clear from kick off that the Hawks were up.
They led 5-0 after five minutes and 18-10 at half-time.
The Greens, despite being depleted, refused to go away.
They closed to 18-17 through a brilliant set play from a lineout 10 minutes into the second half.
However, every time the visitors threatened, the Hawks responded.
"It was the best side we have put on the park this season," coach Cameron Murphy said.
"We were very disappointed after the draw against Uni last round. We went into the change room after that game, got the white board out and wrote what we wanted to do this year and set some standards.
"Part of that you could see in the first half. You could hear the chat, we only gave away four penalties, our defence was outstanding .. we are getting there.
"We have to back up it up next week against Wanderers. If we do that we are into fourth and on our way. We have set a pretty high benchmark from here on in."
Kinikini was almost unstoppable. He scored the Hawk's first and fourth tries - carrying three defenders over the line - and bent the defensive line with every charge.
However, if Kinikini stays with the Hawks he is ineligible for the finals because he has played more than eight games for the Wildfires.
"I'm not sure what is going to happen there," Murphy said.
The defeat was the Greens' second straight and they have given up the competition lead to Maitland, which thrashed Southern Beaches 53-7.
"They are trying hard. The timing is just not right," Merewether coach Tony Munro said. "We had another eight out today and some crucial players but that is no excuse.
"Hamilton played better and took advantage of their opportunities. We kept putting balls down and taking wrong options.
"It is just the different combinations at nine, ten and twelve.
"Come finals time, we know these guys will be able to stand up if needed. While we are disappointed, we will take some good learnings out of it and keep working on our game. When the troops are back, there will be pressure on everyone to fight for positions."
At Bernie Curran Oval, University hooker Corey Davis scored a converted try with five minutes remain to snatch a 33-all draw with Wanderers, the second straight game in which the Students have shared the points.
Tyrone Beitaki missed with a difficult penalty attempt at the death.
Wanderers scored six tries to four, but Jeordie Boyce landed just two conversions.
At Ernie Calland Field, Mick Taylor scored a double as the Blacks out-classed Beaches.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
