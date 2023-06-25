Newcastle Herald
Safe passage for Merewether surfer Ryan Callinan in Brazil after winning opening-round heat at Rio Pro

By Aap
June 25 2023
Merewether surfer Ryan Callinan. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Merewether surfer Ryan Callinan. Picture by Peter Lorimer

NEWCASTLE'S Ryan Callinan and fellow Australian surfers Ethan Ewing, Liam O'Brien, Tyler Wright have been given further time to reflect on their successful start at the World Surf League's Rio Pro, after competition was postponed for day two.

