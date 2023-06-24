A Maitland man who allegedly kidnapped and viciously assaulted a woman has been refused bail.
Kirt Field, 37, had been evading police since March, was arrested after allegedly ramming multiple police cars at Metford on Friday.
Newcastle bail court heard that Field, who faces 23 charges, had an extensive criminal record around Australia.
In applying for bail, defence lawyer Saeed Saadie indicated Field would defend the charges.
He argued Field, who had been self medicating on cannabis and ice, needed to be at liberty to prepare his defence.
However, prosecutor Josh McIlveen said Field represented a flight risk and a risk to community safety.
Field's arrest dramatic arrest came after an off-duty police officer allegedly saw him driving a stolen Landcruiser on the New England Highway at East Maitland on Friday.
Police followed the vehicle to Metford train station where Field allegedly rammed several police cars before rolling the Landcruiser. Two senior constables suffered minor injuries during the arrest.
He has not entered pleas to charges including domestic violence, common assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, stalking and intimidation, taking or detaining a person with intent to obtain advantage or cause actual bodily harm, and reckless grievous bodily harm.
Other charges include using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, hindering police in the execution of their duties, multiple accounts of assaulting police, police pursuit, destroying or damaging property, driving while disqualified, multiple counts of dishonestly obtaining property, aggravated breaking and entering, vehicle theft, and reckless driving.
Police began investigating Field in March after reports a woman had been assaulted by a man known to her at Upper Allyn, and issued a warrant for his arrest.
Officers were called to John Hunter Hospital on June 2 after a woman required surgery for injuries that were believed to have been sustained during an assault.
Inquires led police to believe the woman had been kidnapped by the man six weeks earlier and held against her will.
Police attempted to arrest Field the following afternoon but he escaped after allegedly assaulting officers before fleeing in a Jeep Cherokee towing a camper trailer.
Officers gave chase through the Kulnura area, but the Jeep collided with a tree after swerving to avoid tyre spikes, causing the trailer to detach from the vehicle.
Police ultimately gave up the pursuit over concerns for safety.
Field will reappear in court on Maitland Local Court on Monday.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
