THE top two women's teams couldn't be split on Saturday with Oxfords and Regals playing out a 1-all draw at Newcastle International Hockey Centre.
Regals scored first courtesy of Brooke Hill's deflection from a Kate Jenner strike but ladder leaders Oxfords responded quickly via captain Amy Stewart.
"We weren't entirely happy with our performance but took positives and learnings away from the game," Oxfords coach Thea O'Sullivan said.
Regals mentor Alex El-Shammy described sharing the competition points as "a fair result".
Elsewhere in the NDWHA premier league on Saturday and University twice hit the front but couldn't hold on against defending champions Gosford, eventually going down 3-2, and Kaitlin Duck landed a hat-trick as Souths easily accounted for Tigers 5-0.
In the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League on Sunday and Norths defeated Souths 3-0, Wests held off Gosford 3-2 and Tigers forfeited to Maitland.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
