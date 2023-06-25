UCALLEDIT and Luncies are both expected to continue their winter campaigns in coming weeks after delivering Newcastle trainer Kris Lees an interstate double on Saturday.
Lees says five-year-old gelding Ucalledit likely returns in a fortnight to contend Sydney's Winter Stakes (July 8) or Big Dance qualifier South Grafton Cup (July 9) after taking out the listed Civic Stakes (1400 metres) at Randwick.
According to the trainer Luncies, a six-year-old gelding, will weigh up this weekend's Caloundra Cup (July 1) and next month's Grafton Cup (July 13) having struck success in the group 3 Tattersall's Cup (2400m) at Eagle Farm.
Lees described June 24 as a "good day" for the stable with Luncies getting the job done in race three on the Brisbane card before Ucalledit followed suit in the NSW capital around two hours later. He also had four placings across three venues - Memoria in Newcastle and Renewed Impact on the Gold Coast along with Infancy and Kinloch at Eagle Farm.
Sitting second overall on the NSW trainer's premiership, Lees was trackside for Ucalledit's ninth career victory and best result in Sydney.
Ucalledit, arriving from New Zealand early last year and overcoming throat surgery, impressed up north during summer with four wins and two placings but hadn't finished higher than ninth in three runs this preparation.
"He'd been out of the winning stall this preparation, but we always thought he was probably going a bit better than what his form read," Lees told the Newcastle Herald on Sunday.
"It was pleasing to see him bounce back and it was a lovely ride [jockey Danny Beasley] from a good gate [four].
"He'll either race the Winter Stakes in Sydney in two weeks or possibly the South Grafton Cup, which is a fortnight today."
Earlier on Saturday it was favourite Luncies saluting for the first time in more than two years, having finished second on eight occasions since a win at Hawkesbury in May, 2021.
"He was overdue for a win and it was pleasing to see. He's accrued a lot of prizemoney but you still like to win," Lees said.
"It was set up nicely for him. He got a good tempo and wasn't exposed early like he had been the last couple of runs. Tim [Clark] rode him to perfection and got the job done.
"There's a couple of considerations now. One is next Saturday in the Caloundra Cup and the other is the Grafton Cup in two-and-a-half weeks."
Newcastle trainer Nathan Doyle had Overriding win the Vinery Stallions Handicap (1300m) at Randwick on Saturday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
