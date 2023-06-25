Newcastle Herald
Winter campaigns continue for Ucalledit, Luncies after Newcastle trainer Kris Lees lands interstate double

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated June 25 2023 - 1:06pm, first published 12:00pm
Ucalledit (right) winning the listed Civic Stakes at Randwick on Saturday. Newcastle trainer Kris Lees also enjoyed group 3 success with Luncies at Eagle Farm. Picture Getty Images
Ucalledit (right) winning the listed Civic Stakes at Randwick on Saturday. Newcastle trainer Kris Lees also enjoyed group 3 success with Luncies at Eagle Farm. Picture Getty Images

UCALLEDIT and Luncies are both expected to continue their winter campaigns in coming weeks after delivering Newcastle trainer Kris Lees an interstate double on Saturday.

