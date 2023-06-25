NSW is still off the rails on trains, ferries and more

THE NEW intercity trains have been delayed again.
We won't see them servicing the line between Wickham and Sydney until next year. Maybe. Who knows? After a four-year delay, only deranged optimism would lead one to believe there won't be further postponement.
Former premier of NSW Gladys Berejiklian said in August 2020 that "Australia and New South Wales are not good at building trains, that's why we have to purchase them".
A year earlier, then Transport Minister Andrew Constance had defended the offshore building of three Emerald-class ferries being constructed in China and 10 River-class ferries being built in Indonesia.
Mr Constance said the union movement was responsible for "killing" Australian manufacturing by driving up input costs.
"Our preference is Australian manufacturing, but at the same time we have to recognise we do need to get product to market, services to market," Mr Constance told reporters.
Yep. Trains too wide for tunnels, ferries that couldn't handle swells in Sydney Harbour, and trams that had to be pulled from service because they had developed chassis cracks.
All of these projects were delivered late and over budget, making a mockery of Mr Constance's rhetoric. Every piece of transport infrastructure purchased by the former government under Ms Berejiklian and Mr Constance proved unfit for purpose.
But the narrative around offshoring public transport builds was a matching fit with the privatisation agenda that had occurred onshore with buses and light rail.
The NSW Legislative Council report Privatisation of bus services (September 2022) found what commuters and drivers already knew: bus privatisation in NSW had resulted in a reduction in services, prioritising profit over public interest, overall lower accountability and uneven industrial conditions for workers. It found privatisation had resulted in worse services and recommended returning them to public hands.
At the 2019 election, Gladys promised "no more privatisation of government services without consultation with the public". And yet the government renewed the contracts for the privatised bus services in the Inner West - a disaster from the start - just days before the government entered caretaker mode, and then privatised the last of the State Transit Authority bus services as their free market swan song.
The further delay of the inner-city fleet may not be a big surprise to regular train commuters given the four-year failure to get "services to market". An interim review commissioned by the Minns government into ongoing failures across Sydney's rail network has recommended moving responsibility for intercity trains from NSW TrainLink to Sydney Trains. That would effectively re-establish the old CityRail operations, which the Coalition dismantled in 2013.
The South Korean-built trains that will be used in the inter-city fleet were subject to a long dispute between the Coalition state government and the Rail Tram and Bus Union. The government agreed to modify the trains so guards could view passengers boarding and alighting, which the union insisted was essential for safety reasons.
That standoff was settled last November, yet alterations to guard cabins have not been made to the trains. Seven months?
Transport for NSW said it was working with the train manufacturer and the union to complete the modification work as "quickly as possible".
And just on "quickly". Slow train travel between Wickham and Sydney remains a disincentive for those who can afford to drive the M1. New trains, old speeds.
In 2012, a definitive report by Infrastructure NSW gave a goal for the Sydney - Newcastle transit times of two hours using " ... operational improvements supported by targeted capital works to reduce journey times." NSW now lags Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia; these states all have trains moving at 160km/h over upgraded tracks. New South Wales inner-city trains aren't nicknamed Shitcansens because they're fast.
This month's launch of a High Speed Rail Authority will have to contend with a public that has turned off listening to high-speed rail announcements. Four decades of studies - at a total estimated cost of over $150 million (not counting the estimated $100 million the former NSW government spent investigating high-speed rail or the upgrading of existing lines because it was not high-speed exclusive) according to the University of Wollongong - and zilch construction.
The federal Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Catherine King has announced the priority for the Authority will be planning and corridor works for the Sydney to Newcastle section of the high-speed rail network, backed by $500 million.
I enthusiastically look forward to regular further announcements on progress from the feds and riding the state's new inter-city trains sometime next year.
Maybe.
