In other games, The Entrance-Bateau Bay 17.4 (106) prevailed over cellar-dwellers Nelson Bay 8.5 (53) at Dick Burwell Oval. Fourth-placed Terrigal Avoca 12.11 (83) proved too strong for Warners Bay 7.7 (49) at Hylton Moore Oval. With seven rounds left to play, the top four are starting to edge ahead of the rest of the pack. But Warners Bay (fifth) and Maitland (sixth) are still well within striking range.