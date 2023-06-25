Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Cardiff, Killarney Vale move level on points with Newcastle City at top of Black Diamond Cup ladder

MM
By Max McKinney
June 25 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cardiff Hawks players. Picture by Marina Neil
Cardiff Hawks players. Picture by Marina Neil

Cardiff and Killarney Vale have moved into equal first with Newcastle City on the Black Diamond Cup ladder after wins at the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.