Cardiff and Killarney Vale have moved into equal first with Newcastle City on the Black Diamond Cup ladder after wins at the weekend.
Killarney Vale avenged a loss to City earlier this season by claiming a 27-point win at Adelaide Street Oval on Saturday. The defending premiers, boosted by the return of several players from injury, trailed by three points after the first quarter and the same at half-time, but had established a 16-point lead heading into the final term.
Brandon Lloyd (three) and Tristan Barnett (two) were the home side's main goal-scorers. City's Joseph O'Donoghue and Jackson Crawford each slotted two.
Cardiff 7.12 (54) had their sixth consecutive win, accounting for Maitland 3.8 (26) at Pasterfield Sports Complex.
"We were really strong defensively, we got the first goal about five minutes into the second quarter," Maitland coach Dustin Spriggs said.
"They kicked three goals to finish the second, and again very close through the third quarter and then they probably just showed their experience. A young forward-line, we probably didn't take our opportunities."
In other games, The Entrance-Bateau Bay 17.4 (106) prevailed over cellar-dwellers Nelson Bay 8.5 (53) at Dick Burwell Oval. Fourth-placed Terrigal Avoca 12.11 (83) proved too strong for Warners Bay 7.7 (49) at Hylton Moore Oval. With seven rounds left to play, the top four are starting to edge ahead of the rest of the pack. But Warners Bay (fifth) and Maitland (sixth) are still well within striking range.
In women's games, Killarney Vale 6.5 (41) extended their unbeaten run this season to eight games by defeating Newcastle City 4.3 (27) at Adelaide Street Oval. Terrigal Avoca 10.7 (67) beat an improved Warners Bay 3.4 (22).
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
