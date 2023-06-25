Coach Niko Papaspiropoulos rued two costly defensive moments and a controversial disallowed goal as fourth-placed Charlestown left Cooks Square Park empty-handed while the top three sides pulled ahead in NPLW Northern NSW round 15.
Third-placed Maitland improved to 33 points, five clear of Azzurri, while leaders Newcastle Olympic and Broadmeadow moved to 35 points with wins of their own.
Olympic pounded last-placed Warners Bay 17-0 at Darling Street Oval on Saturday evening and Magic beat New Lambton's 4-2 at Magic Park on Sunday.
But one of the weekend's biggest talking points came when Azzurri had a 78th minute goal, and potential equaliser, disallowed.
Maitland led 2-1 at the break against Charlestown on Saturday.
Indianna Auddino scored for the hosts in the 24th minute after Charlestown turned the ball over cheaply while trying to play out from the keeper.
They made it 2-0 in the 28th minute when Sophie Stapleford's free kick was deflected into Azzurri's net.
Teenage talent Cassie Corder pulled one back in the 44th minute when she struck with an impressive effort from the left edge of Maitland's 18-yard box.
Corder found the back of the net again in the 78th but a foul was eventually called after she had collided with an outstretched Imogene Tomasone on the goal line.
Tomasone, who had denied Emily Diaz's initial shot then scrambled desperately to regather the rebound as Corder also arrived, stayed down after the contact.
Chelsea Greguric secured Maitland's 3-1 win in the 85th minute from close range.
"The issue is we made two mistakes and conceded two goals and we left it to the ref's hands in a critical moment," a disappointed Papaspiropoulos said.
In another big talking point, seventh-placed Mid Coast (nine points) were 2-0 victors over six-placed Adamstown (17) in Taree on Sunday.
Grace Davies scored with a runaway effort in the 47th minute then Jorja Holborrow headed in a corner kick in the 66th.
Rosebud were reduced to 10 players in the 72nd minute when Tanya Cousins was red-carded for apparent violent conduct.
Magic also finished with 10 players after centre-back Kalista Hunter was red-carded for a second yellow card offence in the 86th minute.
Magic led 3-0 at the break but New Lambton scored in the 74th and 78th minutes before Kiarra Lewis sealed the win with a long-range effort in the 81st minute.
It was Lewis' second goal of the match after she opened the scoring in the 17th minute when she stabbed the ball into the net from close range after a corner.
Lucy Jerram made it 2-0 in the 45th minute then set up Chelsea Lucas for a 3-0 lead in the 47th minute.
Lauren Allan (74th) and Sarah Moore (78th) scored for the Eagles, who stayed fifth on 19 points and nine points adrift of top four with six rounds remaining.
Points: Olympic 35, Magic 35, Maitland 33, Azzurri 28, New Lambton 19, Adamstown 17, Mid Coast 9, Warners Bay 0.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
