Braedyn Crowley produced a match double and had a foot in Maitland's third goal as they extended their winning streak to seven games with a 3-1 victory over Weston at Weston Park on Sunday.
The round-16 win elevated last year's NPLM Northern NSW premiers and beaten grand finalists to 30 points, one behind the second-placed Bears, and into third place by goal difference.
Broadmeadow stayed on 30 points but dropped to fourth position after losing 1-0 to Lambton, who improved to 28 points but stayed sixth, at Arthur Edden Oval on Sunday.
Crowley scored on the counter-attack in the 49th minute then had a shot fumbled by Bears shot-stopper Gerard Roebuck in the 53rd but Flynn Goodman was on the spot to bury the loose ball.
Weston's Cooper Buswell pulled one back for the hosts in the 60th but Crowley sealed the three points from the top of the Bears' 18-yard box in the 84th minute.
Kale Bradbery slipped through Magic's backline to finish at a tight angle into the bottom right corner in the 83rd minute to secure an important win for the Jaffas, and fifth-placed Edgeworth (28) were 3-1 winners over Lake Macquarie (4) at Macquarie Field on Sunday.
Competition front-runners Charlestown (37) beat Adamstown 1-0 at Adamstown Park on Saturday and benefited from other results to open up a six-point lead. Dean Pettit finished at the back post in the 15th minute.
On Saturday, Cooks Hill (16) beat Newcastle Olympic 2-0 at Darling Street Oval. Brock Beveridge deflected Liam Spurway's free kick in the 48th minute then substitute Carter Smith finished from in front in the 81st.
Olympic (24) were reduced to 10 players when Dylan Burston was red-carded directly after the first goal for two yellow card offences within quick succession.
Valentine (19) and New Lambton (9) played out a 0-0 draw at Hunter Sports Centre on Saturday night.
Points: Azzurri 37, Weston 31, Magpies 30, Magic 30, Edgeworth 28, Jaffas 28, Olympic 24, Valentine 19, Cooks Hill 16, Adamstown 11, New Lambton 9, Lake Macquarie 4.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.