Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Maitland beat Weston for seventh win in a row in NPL Northern NSW: Round 16

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
June 25 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland's Braedyn Crowley, pictured in action last season, scored a match brace against the Bears on Sunday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Maitland's Braedyn Crowley, pictured in action last season, scored a match brace against the Bears on Sunday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Braedyn Crowley produced a match double and had a foot in Maitland's third goal as they extended their winning streak to seven games with a 3-1 victory over Weston at Weston Park on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.