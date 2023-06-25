BUOYED by the arrival of Melbourne Rebels halfback Ryan Louwrens, the Hunter Wildfires have an opportunity to set up their season in the next fortnight.
Connor Winchester kicked a late penalty and then made a huge defensive play as the Wildfires pipped Manly 18-17 at Manly Oval on Saturday.
The win propelled the Wildfires to 43 points and into in second place, a point behind leaders Norths with six games remaining.
The final series consists of six teams, down from eight. Warringah were sixth last season on 50 points.
The Wildfires host 11th-placed Warringah next before a trip to cellar dwellers Southern Districts.
"It was good to get back in the winner's circle after the loss to Eastwood," coach Scott Coleman said. "It picks moral up again. The little problems go away.
"If we can win the next two, we will be in a strong position. Destiny is in our own hands. It is up to us to do."
South African-born Louwrens played the final 30 minutes against the Marlins.
He will miss the visit by the Rats but will provide depth in the run-in to the finals.
"Leon [Fukofuka] was out injured and Ryan added a bit of spark off the bench," Coleman said. "He gives us stability. He is our two halfbacks [Nick Murray and Fukofuka] mixed into one. He is not a walk in either. He has to earn his spot and knows that."
Louwrens, 32, played 14 games for the Rebels, crossing for four tries, in the recently completed Super Rugby Pacific season.
He will fly up from Melbourne to train on Thursday and return home each Sunday.
"He will lift the standard at training," Coleman said. "Once he gets used to how we play, he will be good for us."
The Wildfires trailed 10-0 after eight minutes on Saturday.
Tiueti Asi opened the visitor's account from a set play off the back of a five-metre scrum in the 23rd minute. Winchester added a penalty for the Wildfires to trail 17-10 at the break.
Wildfires centre Alex Pohla finished off a shift to the left in the 60th minute to cut the gap to 17-15.
Winchester landed a penalty to put visitors in front with eight minutes to go.
Then, with five minutes remaining, the fly-half ran down Wilson Dulieu when the replacement appeared certain to score.
Winchester jumped to his feet and won a penalty after Dulieu was pinged for not releasing the ball.
From there, the Wildfires closed the game out.
Again Isi Fukofuka and Andrew Tuala were strong for the visitors. Replacement Hamish Moore was outstanding in the 30 minutes.
It was feared Moore would be out for a month with an ankle injury.
"Hamish is a freak," Coleman said. "He trained lightly on Thursday. We had him on the bench because we didn't have any other hookers.
"He came to me at half-time and said I want to go on. They were killing us at the breakdown. We threw him on and he caused a couple of turnovers at the breakdown and was awesome."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
