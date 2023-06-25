Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

NBL1 East: Beisty of a win as Newcastle Falcons stun Inner West Bulls to improve play-off hopes

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated June 25 2023 - 6:07pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Falcons hero Ryan Beisty. Picture Jonathan Carroll
Falcons hero Ryan Beisty. Picture Jonathan Carroll

NEWCASTLE Falcons coach Peter Astley has been waiting for Ryan Beisty to take a game and own it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.