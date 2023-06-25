NEWCASTLE Falcons coach Peter Astley has been waiting for Ryan Beisty to take a game and own it.
On Saturday, Beisty delivered, scoring 28 points and making two clutch plays in the final four seconds to secure a thrilling 82-80 triumph over the Inner West Bulls on the road.
In an game that ebbed and flowed, Bulls guard Toni Tolovae hit a three-pointer to level at 80-all.
The Falcons called a time out, advancing the ball to the front court.
Jaidyn Goodwin in-bounded the ball to Beisty, who did the rest.
The swingman backed into the key and then produced a sweet left-hand hook shot.
The game wasn't over.
The Bulls called a time out. The in-bounds pass found Tolovae free in the corner. Just as he fired a shot, Beisty flew from no-where and made his third block for the game.
"When I called the time out with four seconds to go, Beisty ran to me," Astley said. "He said run the play for me. We did and he scores.
"Then it comes down the other end. We missed an assignment and he sprinted to the open player and blocked the shot. He was enormous."
Beisty averages 15 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots a game.
"He records a double-double each week because of his consistency," Astley said.
"He hasn't really taken a game by the scruff of the neck. On Saturday night, we rode on his back.
"He kept one of their key players to single figures. Defensively he was phenomenal."
And if the Falcons go on to feature in the NBL1 East play-offs, Astley may just point to Beisty's heroics as the catalyst.
The win improved Newcastle's win-loss record to 10-6.
"There is a real scramble in our league," Astley said. "The Centre Of Excellence and the Bulls are clear. Everyone else from third to eighth are in a scramble.
"We won and we went from seventh to eighth on percentages. If we had dropped that game, we are still there but it starts to become really tough.
"It was a huge win. The Bulls have only dropped two games all year. That was a massive win on the road."
Apart from Beisty, captain Myles Cherry made a successful return after three weeks out with an ankle injury.
Cherry notched 18 points, pulled in nine rebounds and blocked four shots in 34 minutes on the court.
"Myles makes us a different group," Astley said. "We have missed him badly in the past three games. He wasn't 100 per cent, but he gave 100 per cent."
The Falcons women's side also had success, beating the Bulls 87-55 to move to 14-2 and strengthen their grip on second place.
Nicole Munger recorded a triple double, stuffing the stats sheet with 18 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.
Abi Curtin led the scorers with 21 to go with nine rebounds. US import Mykea Gray added 17 points, five rebounds and four assists.
At the other end, the Falcons restricted Opal superstar Leilani Mitchell to 13 points at 28 per cent.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
