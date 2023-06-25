Newcastle Herald
Simon Crean, Labor politician dead at 74

By Andrea Hayward and Katelyn Catanzariti
Updated June 26 2023 - 7:22am, first published 7:16am
Former Labor party leader Simon Crean has died at the age of 74. (David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS)
Australian Labor is mourning the death of Simon Crean, a Labor prince who never became king.

