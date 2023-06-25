COMMUTERS should expect heavy traffic on the Hunter Expressway after an early-morning truck fire on Monday.
NSW Fire and Rescue, as well as Rural Fire Service crews were called to Sawyers Gully at 3.40am, where they found a prime mover engulfed in flames. The driver had safely evacuated the vehicle before emergency services arrived on scene.
The trailer was separated and the fire extinguished. Crews decanted the oil from the truck and made the area safe.
Salvage and clean up is expected to take some time and one northbound breakdown lane on the expressway approaching Old Maitland Road remained closed on Monday morning.
Motorists have been advised to exercise caution and allow extra travel time.
