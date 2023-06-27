Farmers not sheepish about panel power in their paddocks

With 32 renewable energy zones planned, Australia is set to undergo a transformation. However, there is considerable opposition to the large-scale projects planned and, at the launch of his book, Powering Up, former chief scientist Alan Finkel said consultation with landowners and affected communities must improve.
But some farmers realise its potential. At the fourth annual National Renewables in Agriculture Conference held recently in Dubbo, a tour was conducted of the farm of Tom Warren. Warren says farmers can play a greater role in decarbonising the grid and has shown that grazing merino sheep under solar panels is beneficial. Carrying capacity increased by 15 per cent and wool quality and quantity improved.
In drought, dew drops from the panels created green strips of grass, and in summer the panels provided shade.
Farming under raised panels is known as agrivoltaics. Crops that benefit from partial shade do better in the microclimate under the panels. Machinery is working under raised panels to harvest crops.
A US survey found that 82 per cent of rural respondents are more likely to support solar development in their community when integrated with farming.
Agrivoltaics in Australia would overcome the concern about losing agricultural land. It would increase yield, save money on farm power bills, add another income stream, and reduce emissions. The government must support farmers to get into it.
I read recently on the ABC website that Melbourne was the third most liveable city in the world. The same article contained a list of the 10 most liveable cities. Newcastle wasn't among them.
However, about 10 years ago, I read that Newcastle was among the most liveable cities in the world. What happened?
Since then, we have seen the "revitalisation" of the city. What did that "revitalisation" achieve? Good question.
I thought revitalisation would result in more people coming back to the city, like I remember seeing when I was growing up. That doesn't seem to have taken place, especially during the week. It would seem that most people go into the city on weekends to Honeysuckle, the foreshore and Darby Street.
What about Hunter Street?
The light rail was supposed to bring people back. Despite what we have been told, the closure of the railway, the light rail in Hunter Street and all these new developments seem to have achieved little towards making Newcastle a better place to visit. What were our decision-makers thinking? Did they really know what they were doing? Or was there another agenda? A lot of people, in particular former retailers from Hunter Street, are owed an explanation.
I must acknowledge my ignorance, or lack of knowledge, about an article posted in the news media last week.
My lack of understanding relates to the assertion by a foreign power that they have a right to overrule the decision of a nation that has been hosting them as guests.
The Russian embassy says it would contest the government's decision to rescind the purchase of land deemed to be an affront to the national security of the country.
This, to my understanding, is not the only country to do so. Does this incident mean that we (that is the government) have no control over who buys land in Australia, or where they can build or what they can use it for? I believe that most other countries would not allow this.
If we give in to this type of move, it makes a mockery of the government's grandstanding. When you look at the property owned or leased by the People's Republic of China, this problem lies with both houses of Parliament.
The United States, it was revealed recently, has sold or released many hundreds of thousands of acres of prime farming land to China.
Our parliamentarians need to start working together for the betterment of the nation, not individually to ensure they are re-elected.
What is wrong with parents these days? For that matter, what is wrong with the NSW government? Don't parents care about the lives of their kids? Many young kids and young people are now riding illegal electric scooters and electric bikes, bought for them by their 'generous' parents.
These illegal machines go like the clappers, far exceeding the 25kmh speed limit of pedelecs, the only legal private electric bike that may be ridden on public roads.
Unlike the current crop of illegal electric bikes, pedelecs must be pedalled to activate their electric motors.
Many riders of both electric scooters and bikes do not wear helmets and ride all over the road. Some illegal electric scooters, in particular, are ridden by more than one rider. Moreover, these vehicles are unregistered and uninsured. Like unregistered trail bikes, this means that parents could be sued for huge damages, for example, if their kids run into and injure a pedestrian.
Some young riders must have been injured or killed on the roads. But government agencies remain almost silent about these casualties.
It is about time that police and parents stepped up and acted responsibility. If, as seems certain, these vehicles are here to stay, and there will be many more of them, the vehicles should be CTP insured and registered and their riders licensed. Parents should be given, say, six months to comply. After this, the police should enforce both licences and registrations, by fining unlicensed riders and confiscating unregistered electric bikes and scooters. In the meantime, illegal metropolitan electric bikes and scooters should be kept at home.
In answer to Louise Ihlein ("Stories of struggle are everywhere", Letters, 24/6), where she finishes by asking I wonder what the PM is thinking as he drifts off to sleep, I assume he is thinking if there were a lot more houses in Australia, perhaps the rents might be a bit lower.
Freezing rents will not entice investors to build new houses. So, complying with the wishes of the Greens party could make the housing shortage worse than it already is. The biggest issue in this debate is the shortage of houses, the rent issue is like any other commodity, pretty much controlled by supply and demand. A plentiful supply of houses is the only thing that will put downward pressure on rents.
I, like Louise Ihlein, am lucky enough to live in my own home in my warm and comfortable bed, that I worked long and hard to get. But I, as others have, started out renting and living in a caravan earlier in my life when I had a family to care for.
Nevertheless, I do not expect that the Greens really care, they will just carry on with their populist theories that they will never have to deliver on, as many of them drift off to sleep in their warm beds.
Perhaps the 'rugba' league powers that be should scrap the irrelevant men's third State of Origin game and give the girls a third game instead? They deserve it.
Is it not strange how the media and others go into mass hysteria over five rich people dying in a submarine? Settle down, we all die sooner or later. The moral of the story; if life was something the rich could buy, they would live and the poor would die.
Stephen Orford ("Knights can't keep trailing behind the pack", Letters, 24/6), reckons it's time to move Adam O'Brien on and appoint a new coach for the under-performing Knights. Mr Orford might have suggested one of the unemployed coaches now available, who might transform the side into a premiership threat. Delving into the realms of fantasy, I reckon.
It wouldn't have made a difference if all the Knights, including the manager, had missed the bus to Penrith, who had six players resting. Another pathetic performance from the Knights. Time for big changes.
Louise Ihlien ("Stories of struggle are everywhere", Letters, 24/6), I think the Prime Minister, as he drifts off to sleep, thinks about how the Greens have voted with the Coalition to postpone, or possibly prevent, a start towards putting roofs over homeless heads. Why don't you despair that, rather than your sanctimonious virtue-signalling? Maybe take a petition of your own leaders about the contemptibility of playing such political games and the hypocrisy of presenting your party as morally superior while doing it.
Seemingly impervious to embarrassment, Greg Hunt (Short Takes, 23/6), effectively argues that accepting the findings of scientists about climate change is no different from remaining loyal to a lecherous liar with a fake tan. Have we reached peak absurdity?
Rob Bernesconi, (Short Takes, 24/6), it's funny you call yourself Rob, a shortened version of Robert, I assume, a bit like Newcastle being called Newy. You suggest people should move to another place if they can't respect the name Newcastle. May I suggest Robbie Bernie that they move to Woy.
How pathetic is the Australian government; refusing to allow the Russians to build an embassy too close to Parliament House fearing spying. Do they think that you have to be on someone's doorstep to spy on them; a threat to our national security? If so, then why aren't they asked to leave?
