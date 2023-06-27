Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Letters and short takes June 27 2023

By Letters to the Editor
June 27 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmers not sheepish about panel power in their paddocks
Farmers not sheepish about panel power in their paddocks

With 32 renewable energy zones planned, Australia is set to undergo a transformation. However, there is considerable opposition to the large-scale projects planned and, at the launch of his book, Powering Up, former chief scientist Alan Finkel said consultation with landowners and affected communities must improve.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.