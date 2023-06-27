Farmers not sheepish about panel power in their paddocks

It is about time that police and parents stepped up and acted responsibility. If, as seems certain, these vehicles are here to stay, and there will be many more of them, the vehicles should be CTP insured and registered and their riders licensed. Parents should be given, say, six months to comply. After this, the police should enforce both licences and registrations, by fining unlicensed riders and confiscating unregistered electric bikes and scooters. In the meantime, illegal metropolitan electric bikes and scooters should be kept at home.