Alana Mundi, Beat Street Lewis, TallJENNY - Hamilton Station Hotel
Boom Boom Kid (ARG), with Trashed Again, Busted Head Racket - Hamilton Station Hotel
Henry Rollins (USA) - Civic Theatre
Bud Rokesky - The Ship Inn
Alex Lloyd - Qirkz In The Hunter
CJ Stranger, with The Tall Stories - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Sondar, Lamphead, Supersoakerr, Worst Actors - Hamilton Station Hotel
Taj Farrant - Lizotte's
Aine Tyrrell (IRE), with Ben Leece - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Omega Ensemble: Ecstatic Dances - Newcastle City Hall
Saylor & The Flavor, Mishayla, Acacia Blue - Hamilton Station Hotel
Killer Queen - Lizotte's
ARC Presents Dark Side Of The Moon - Civic Theatre
IV, Headletter, Grimeland, House Of Refuge - Hamilton Station Hotel
Killer Queen - Lizotte's
Joe McManus - Qirkz In The Hunter
