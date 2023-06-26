Vulnerable Newcastle families will soon be able to receive at-home care through the expansion of a government program.
The Sustaining NSW Families program helps families who need extra support for children under five-years-old, including families in social and economic disadvantage.
Nurses, social workers and allied health professionals work with parents on programs to help children thrive.
Families who need extra help in the first two years of their child's life will have more access to these nurses.
It was previously available in Maitland, Cessnock and Kurri Kurri. The expansion will include Lake Macquarie, Port Stephens and Newcastle along with seven other locations.
NSW health minister Ryan Park said the first five years of a child's life have a "profound impact" on wellbeing.
"This is about giving every child in NSW, no matter where they live or their family circumstances, the best possible start in life so they can achieve their full potential and be the best they can be," Mr Park said.
"Through the expansion of this program across NSW, child and family health nurses will be able to help empower more families in caring for their child and provide them the right information, at the right time, to give their child the best start to life," he said.
The program will be run at 17 sites across 14 local health districts, including in Coffs Harbour, Wagga Wagga, Penrith and Dubbo.
Deputy Premier and education minister Prue Car said the program was a "collaboration" of government agencies, education and social services which would provide "holistic" support for children.
"No one government agency can bring about this transformational work alone," Ms Car said.
"This vital work spans NSW Health, the Department of Education, the Department of Communities and Justice, the Department of Customer Service, the Department of Regional NSW, Multicultural NSW, Aboriginal Affairs and the Department of Premier and Cabinet."
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
