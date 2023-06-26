Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Funerals begin for Greta bus crash victims after bodies released to families

Updated June 26 2023 - 11:14am, first published 10:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angus Craig will be farewelled in Worrigee. Picture: Facebook
Angus Craig will be farewelled in Worrigee. Picture: Facebook
  • Warning: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this story may contain images of deceased persons.

Funerals will be held this week to farewell the victims of the Greta bus crash.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.