Quick plays: All you need to know from a weekend of Newcastle sport

Newcastle fans and rugby league experts were left wondering, "How did the Newcastle Knights lose that game?" after an embarrassing 20-12 defeat the hands of a depleted Panthers side on Saturday.
After the game, Knights coach Adam O'Brien said there was no simple solution to his side's woes other than hard work and perseverance.
"If there was an easy fix, I certainly would have fixed it," O'Brien said as the Knights prepared to turn their focus to the Bulldogs next weekend.
Over the weekend, Newcastle Herald sports editor Robert Dillon wrote why the decision regarding a new coach was vital to the Newcastle Jets.
Then on Monday morning, the A-League club revealed the man who would replace the departed Arthur Papas.
Charlestown coach Niko Papaspiropoulos rued two costly defensive moments and a controversially disallowed goal as his fourth-placed side left Cooks Square Park empty-handed in NPLW Northern NSW on Saturday.
With just six rounds remaining in the season proper, Azzurri dropped five points behind third-placed Maitland. Only two points separate the three top sides.
Azzurri's NPLM's side, however, opened up a six-point gap at the top of their competition standings with a win over Adamstown and other results playing in their favour.
Central and Wests both produced important wins in Newcastle Rugby League on Sunday to keep alive their finals bid for 2023.
Play-offs begin in August (12-13) but the top five may have essentially been set had results gone the other way in Sunday's key encounters.
Maitland and Wyong also won, and Souths extended their winning run to eight matches.
Connor Winchester kicked a late penalty and then made a huge defensive play as the Hunter Wildfires pipped Manly 18-17 in Shute Shield at Manly Oval on Saturday.
The win propelled the Wildfires to 43 points and into in second place, a point behind leaders Norths with six games remaining.
Hunter's women are assessing the damage from a disappointing 38-10 loss to unbeaten leaders Sydney Uni Gold as they eye a busy week in Jack Scott Cup.
They have dropped out of the top four but could propel themselves back into the mix with positive results from three games in the space of a week.
In Hunter Rugby Women's action, the Hawks thrashed Merewether 43-0, Wanderers beat Nelson Bay 28-19 and Maitland pounded Southern Beaches/Medowie 72-5.
Newcastle championship netball pacesetters University of Newcastle and Souths widened the gap on their nearest rivals to four points with six rounds remaining.
Junction Stella and BNC Whanau were the other round-eight winners at National Park on Saturday.
The Newcastle Northstars eased past Adelaide Adrenaline at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium in Australian Ice Hockey League action on Sunday.
The two top women's teams in NDWHA premier league couldn't be split on Saturday with Oxfords and Regals playing out a 1-all draw at Newcastle International Hockey Centre.
Ryan Beisty starred as the Newcastle Falcons prevailed in a thrilling 82-80 NBL1 East triumph over the Inner West Bulls on the road. The Falcons women's side also had success, beating the Bulls 87-55 to move to 14-2 and strengthen their grip on second place.
In Black Diamond Cup AFL, Cardiff and Killarney Vale took wins to move onto equal footing with leaders Newcastle City.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.