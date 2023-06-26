Future Rosebud coach focuses on new role after split with Weston

Incoming Adamstown men's NPL coach Daniel Dawkins says he will focus on preparations for next season and time with his family after parting ways with Weston on good terms on Sunday.
Dawkins, who was an assistant to Kew Jaliens at the Bears, was announced on Friday as the replacement for Dave Rosewarne as head coach at Rosebud in 2024. Rosewarne is stepping aside after three years in the role.
Dawkins, a high school teacher at West Wallsend, said the Bears had been "very supportive" and knew he was chasing a head coaching role.
The club cut ties on Sunday, after the second-placed Bears lost 3-1 to Maitland at home. Dawkins said Weston were keen to bring in a new assistant.
"As of yesterday afternoon, I've parted ways with Weston on good terms," Dawkins said on Monday. "It's been all up front and they were very happy that what I was able to do there has probably helped me to gain a top job.
"It's all amicable and obviously with the announcements, they felt that was the right thing to do. I was happy to stay on but that's all good.
"It probably just makes the situation easier on all fronts, and it also enables me to have a bit of time with the family and not be too rushed with things."
Weston president Rod Henderson said: "Thank you to Daniel and all the best for whatever the future holds for him in the football world."
The Adamstown job is a breakthrough opportunity for Dawkins, 36, who has been at Weston two years. He also spent four seasons at his youth club, Newcastle Olympic, as a lower-grade coach, after returning to the Hunter following seven years as a player and coach in Sydney and Wollongong.
"Olympic and Weston have known from the beginning what my goal was, so when the opportunity came up, I was thrilled," he said.
"As they showed on the weekend [in a 1-0 loss to leaders Azzurri], they've got unreal potential there.
"I think Dave has done a great job with the group he's had and they've had a really big focus on their youth and promoting a lot of young players, which is great.
"I think it's just an unreal opportunity to come on and pick up from what Dave's been doing."
He said he would work to build on Adamstown's family values and club spirit as well as bolster the squad. Rosebud are 10th on 11 points from 15 games this year.
"I find up here that when you can get players who want to be there, and feel that love and are playing for the right reasons, it just works," he said.
"I think you've seen that over the last few years, and that creates consistency.
"We obviously want to win games and work on the football, that's my main job.
"I want to keep around all the players they've got. They've been working quite well.
"Dave and I have always seen eye to eye, but just a different lens and probably a different style of coaching might bring out something different in those players, but definitely bolstering the squad with some players who are around and keen to join, that would be great."
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.