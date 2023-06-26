Kookaburras look to Olympic qualifiers post Paris double header

THE Kookaburras will now turn their attention towards Olympic qualification after the weekend's double header in Paris signalled the end of their European tour.
Australia are due to meet New Zealand in a best-of-three Oceania Cup series in August with a spot at next year's Games in France up for grabs.
The national men's squad, which includes former Norths teammates Ky Willott and Matt Dawson, rebounded at Saint Germain Hockey Club on Sunday to level a series with the hosts.
The Kookaburras beat France 3-1 in game two after going down 4-1 in Friday's opener at the same venue.
Blake Govers put the visitors ahead after just five minutes before Timothee Clemente equalised prior to half-time.
Jeremy Hayward and Jake Whetton both converted chances inside the closing 10 minutes to ensure the Aussies finished an overseas trip on a winning note.
Govers also landed the first blow for the Kookaburras in game one, a penalty stroke in the seventh minute, but a double to Charles Masson helped France stage an upset.
Australia was coming off a four-match Pro League series against the world's top-two teams - Belgium and The Netherlands.
Earlier this month the Kookaburras returned mixed results against The Netherlands in Eindhoven, stunning the hosts 7-2 before being defeated 5-2.
The Aussies lost twice to Belgium in Antwerp last week, a 5-4 thriller followed by 3-1.
Earlier this year the Kookaburras missed a World Cup medal in India.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.