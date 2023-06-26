CAMBRIDGE Hotel licensee and co-owner Dru Russell said he and his team were "blown away" by the Newcastle music public's response to their three-day Farewell Festival.
There were plenty of sore heads and heavy hearts on Monday, after more than 10,000 punters turned out celebrate the Cambridge's final weekend inside the venue and the transformed Wood Street.
"The response was amazing from the city," Mr Russell said. "They really responded and turned out in force."
Mr Russell also praised fans for making the farewell more than a regular music festival or concert.
"It was a fitting send off to a special place," he said. "If any other pub shuts, you're not getting the response you saw across the weekend."
Newcastle Police said: "Those who attended the event were well behaved and the vast majority of people complied with police directions."
Over the three nights, three Future Court Attendance Notices were issued for drug possession, and 12 people were removed from the event by police.
Staff were busy packing up Wood Street and inside the hotel on Monday. The Cambridge crew are expected to completely vacant the venue later this week.
French-owned company Linkcity have proposed to build a 19-storey accommodation tower on the site, but are yet to lodge a final development application to the City Of Newcastle.
Mr Russell expects the enormity of the Cambridge's closure to hit home later this week.
"It's obviously nostalgic and it hasn't really sunk in yet," he said. "Now we've got to pack the street up and pack the hotel up.
"I think when that's all done it'll start to sink in."
