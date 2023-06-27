Pokolbin Creek vineyard was ultimately sold, but John and his family now have vineyards in the Hunter, Orange, Wrattonbully and Coonawarra - 39ha at the Mount View Road, Mount View, Briar Ridge and 32-hectares at the beautiful Tallavera Grove vineyard with its scenic cellar door and classy Bistro Molines Restaurant, the 37-hectare Jokers Peak vineyard at Orange and in South Australia 99 hectares of vines at Stonefields at Wrattonbully and the 12-hectare Calcare vineyard at Coonawarra.