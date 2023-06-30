It is not often you see a production run entirely by students, but at Young People's Theatre Newcastle (YTP) it happens six times a year.
The production company is "delighted" to have secured rights for Disney's Frozen Jr. and will transport audiences to the land of Arendelle this month.
Theatre manager and show director Chelsea Willis said the production had more than 70 "incredibly talented students" in the cast and 10 backstage.
All cast and crew members train with YTP before auditioning for shows, with two days of rehearsal every week. It is a rigorous schedule, which Ms Willis said teaches students "dedication".
One performer who knows hard work is Mikala Boyd, 18, who plays Kristoff.
"[I love] the magic of theatre and magic of storytelling," she said. "Our first rehearsal was just us learning how to be Disney characters and seeing the world through their eyes."
The show has been a learning experience for many cast members. Sophie Olischlager, 12, plays young Elsa and said she had learnt a lot about vocal techniques.
"It has been a really special experience, and I feel honoured to portray this role," she said.
Behind the hard work is a show fit for children in princess dresses, ready for their first taste of theatre.
"We've tried to make it as fun and immersive as possible," Ms Willis said.
"I am sure we will see many girls dressed as Anna and Elsa.
"I'm most excited to see audiences come."
Frozen Jr. will play at YTP from Tuesday, July 4, to Saturday, August 5.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
