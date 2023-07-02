Newcastle Herald
Grub's up: Skye Blackburn on taking the "ick factor" out of eating insects for the sake of global food security

July 2 2023 - 10:00am
Skye Blackburn's lifelong fascination with creepy-crawlies took a surprising turn when she founded Edible Bug Shop in 2007.

