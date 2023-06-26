A MAN accused of kidnapping a woman and assaulting her so badly she needed surgery became emotional in court and had to "come to terms" with his dramatic arrest after months on the run.
Kirt Field fronted Maitland Local Court on Monday after his arrest near a Meftord train station on Friday brought an end to his alleged months-long crime spree.
The 37-year-old remains behind bars and made no bid for bail.
Legal Aid defence solicitor Alberto Noronha told the court Field struggled with his mental health and hadn't been able to give clear instructions about how to proceed.
"His reaction has been crying through the whole interview," Mr Noronha said.
"He's traumatised, he's confused, and he doesn't know what's going on."
The police prosecutor said while he wasn't doubting Field's health issues, the matters before the court were "extremely serious".
"For want of a better word, he's been on the run from police," he said.
The prosecutor said Field likely needed time to "come to terms" with his arrest, which saw police cars rammed, two officers injured and an allegedly stolen Toyota Landcruiser flip when officers swarmed him at a train station carpark.
After a short delay for Field to speak again with his lawyer, Mr Noronha told the court Field intended to plead not guilty to a string of charges, including the domestic violence-related kidnapping.
Two serious matters, involving 22 charges, were adjourned to Newcastle Local Court in August, with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to take them over.
Police will compile a brief of evidence, and Field will undergo a mental health assessment while in custody.
Three other matters, involving another six charges, were adjourned to Maitland Local Court in July to see if the DPP would elect to prosecute them.
The court heard Field was facing allegations spanning from March this year, and had been wanted by police.
Field sat crying in court throughout the proceedings, and was taken back to the cells after being formally refused bail.
Field is accused of assaulting a woman he knew at Upper Allyn in March, and a warrant was issued for his arrest when police officers from the Port Stephens and Hunter districts couldn't find him.
Then earlier this month, a woman underwent surgery in Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital after arriving with serious injuries.
Police allege the woman had been kidnapped by Field six weeks earlier, and was held against her will.
Officers homed in on Field about 5pm on June 3, but he is accused of assaulting officers as they tried to arrest him then fleeing the scene in a Jeep Cherokee with a camper trailer hooked up to it.
Police tracked Field and a pursuit was allegedly sparked when he didn't stop for officers at Bellbird.
Officers said the chase had to be called off for safety reasons after the Jeep swerved to avoid road spikes and hit a tree near Kulnura.
An off-duty officer was in the East Maitland area about 5pm on Friday, June 23, when he spotted Field travelling along the New England Highway in an allegedly stolen Toyota Landcruiser.
Officers followed him to the carpark of the train station in Metford, where he allegedly rammed two police cars before the Landcruiser flipped.
Two senior constables suffered minor injuries during the arrest, and the police cars were damaged.
Field was taken to hospital under police guard before he was charged at Maitland Police Station.
He has also pleaded not guilty to allegations including aggravated break-and-enter while armed, taking and driving a car without consent, armed robbery, police pursuit, driving in a manner dangerous, fraud, hindering and assaulting police, and more.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
