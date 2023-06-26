Newcastle Herald
Kirt Field refused bail in Maitland court, accused of kidnapping and serious charges after Metford arrest

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
June 26 2023 - 4:30pm
The area near the Metford train station where Kirt Field, inset, was arrested. Pictures by Matthew Kelly and NSW Police
A MAN accused of kidnapping a woman and assaulting her so badly she needed surgery became emotional in court and had to "come to terms" with his dramatic arrest after months on the run.

