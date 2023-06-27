A LARGE chunk of Green Point Reserve remains vulnerable to development and Lake Macquarie deputy mayor Adam Shultz wants to see it protected in perpetuity.
The lush paradise on the water's edge nestled between Belmont and Valentine boasts numerous trails, incredible views of the lake and is home to some of the locals' favourite fishing spots.
The council took over the reserve in 1995, made up of three parcels of land - two are classified as community land and the other as operational land.
At the time, it's believed a developer needed access through 180 Ross Street to finish up building and development work.
But, Cr Shultz said it's high time that parcel of land is classified as community land to protect it for future generations.
"The time has now come to ensure Green Point Reserve is classified as community land to meet community needs," he said.
"This will ensure Green Point Reserve is protected in perpetuity for the benefit of future generations and not encroached upon in the future.
"I look forward to ensuring Green Point Reserve is appropriately protected and remains a prized possession that showcases our natural environment in suburban Lake Macquarie."
He argued the land is environmentally sensitive, which is why dogs aren't allowed in the reserve or on walking trails and wanted that to be recognised by the council and community.
The council will investigate and provide advice on the classification of the land and undertake due diligence to see whether there are any other parcels that should be changed to community land.
Cr Shultz has been working with the Valentine Sustainable Neighbourhood Group on the proposal, and chair Gayle Russell said the reserve is a "phenomenal" asset to have in the heart of Lake Macquarie.
"It provides easy access to residents and also eco-niches and habitat for native species," she said.
"The area is also important in carbon sequestration."
A memo will also be provided to the councillors with time frames on how long it would take to reclassify the land.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
