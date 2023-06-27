Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Green Point Reserve: council push to protect area from development

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
June 28 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Valentine Area Sustainable Neighbourhood Group chairperson Gayle Russel and Lake Macquarie deputy mayor Adam Shultz at Green Point Foreshore Reserve. Picture by Simone De Peak
Valentine Area Sustainable Neighbourhood Group chairperson Gayle Russel and Lake Macquarie deputy mayor Adam Shultz at Green Point Foreshore Reserve. Picture by Simone De Peak

A LARGE chunk of Green Point Reserve remains vulnerable to development and Lake Macquarie deputy mayor Adam Shultz wants to see it protected in perpetuity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.