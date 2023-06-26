A DILAPIDATED house that went to auction in Warners Bay attracted the highest number of registered bidders across all of NSW on Saturday.
The auction of the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home on 727 square metres at 6 Butler Crescent attracted huge interest, with 18 parties registering to bid on the property and 80 groups inspecting it throughout the campaign.
"It's surprising because you do often wonder what are good numbers for registered bidders at auction and clearly that was," Ray White Newcastle listing agent Shaun Elms said.
Nine of the bidders were actively involved in the auction which started at $680,000, with 24 bids placed before it sold under the hammer for $880,000.
The winning bidder was a family who plan to renovate the property to live in, according to the agent.
"It was very active and it sold $130,000 above the reserve, so it was a very good auction," Mr Elms said.
"The house itself was really run down, so it needed a lot of work to the point where we thought it would sell for around the mid-$700,000 mark.
"It really took off and the bidders were all buyers who were looking to get into the Warners Bay market and undertake a renovation.
"It's an entry-level price for that sort of property in that area and that's what made it attractive."
According to CoreLogic, the property was last sold in 2009 for $469,950.
Of the 14 auctions scheduled across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie on the weekend only four sold under the hammer as auction clearance rates fell across the region.
There were 23 auctions scheduled during the week ending June 25 which recorded an auction clearance rate of 52.6 per cent, according to CoreLogic's preliminary auction results.
The figure was down from 63.6 per cent the week prior.
A renovated double brick home with period features positioned across the road from Gregson Park in Hamilton was among the big auction results on Saturday.
The four-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 112 Lindsay Street was listed with a guide of $1.8 million to $1.9 million with Donna Spillane and Patrick Skinner from Spillane Property.
Three buyers registered at the auction which kicked off with an opening bid of $1.82 million.
The property was sold under the hammer after the second bid to a couple from the Newcastle area for $1.95 million.
"The properties that are still getting a premium price and good competition among buyers are the ones that are presented well and have the turnkey basis that you can move straight in," Mr Skinner said.
"Buyers are getting a lot more picking with what they want.
"This one being on a huge block [647 square metres] facing the park with a north-facing backyard and four bedrooms, a massive living area and double garage at the back, it ticked all the boxes for anyone to upgrade or upsize."
Spillane Property also took a renovated art deco apartment in the heritage-listed Segenhoe building at 1/50 Wolfe Street, Newcastle to auction on Saturday.
Three parties registered at the auction which opened at $950,000 and went on to sell after 13 bids to a buyer from the Blue Mountains for $1.425 million.
The result smashed the building's previous record of $1.2 million paid for a top-level apartment at number 24 in December 2021.
"It was a very quick auction, no more than five minutes," Mr Skinner said.
"We had 13 bids in total with aggressive bidding and the result was above everyone's expectations.
"There are 24 units in the building but there are only 19 car spaces, so the fact this property had two made it highly sought-after."
The buyer has family in Newcastle and plans to use it as a "home away from home", according to Mr Skinner.
Built in 1936 and designed by renowned Sydney architect Emil Sodersten, the art deco-style apartment had undergone a significant renovation and is the only one in the building to offer a second bathroom.
The final auction result of the weekend was in Cooks Hill where an apartment at 14/199 Darby Street listed with Walkom Real Estate attracted two registered bidders.
Listed with a guide of $580,000 to $630,000, the bidding commenced at $590,000 and the property sold under the hammer for $640,000.
