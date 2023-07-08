Given that the harbour is around 800 metres wide at its broadest and the breeze is light, it is straightforward enough to avoid the ships and the cross-river ferry, which has just beetled past us, and is now docking at Stockton wharf. We also spot a large dredger, which is almost constantly at work clearing silt and debris, ensuring that the harbour remains deep enough for fully loaded coal ships, which need at least 15 metres clearance.