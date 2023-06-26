Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Charlestown parking: Lake Macquarie council to write to GPT group

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated June 27 2023 - 1:41pm, first published June 26 2023 - 8:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlestown has been identified as a strategic centre in Lake Macquarie as the council works to allay parking fears. Picture by Simone De Peak
Charlestown has been identified as a strategic centre in Lake Macquarie as the council works to allay parking fears. Picture by Simone De Peak

LAKE Macquarie council will write to the owner of Charlestown Square, the NSW Planning Minister and take a closer look at its own policies after public submissions on a plan for the CBD raised issues with the price and lack of parking.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.