Hunter Valley Gardens, Pokolbin, open 9am to 5pm daily
Snow Time activities are on daily from 9.30am to 4.30pm. They include the Giant Ice Toboggan, Mega Snow Play Zone and Ice Skating Rink. Check out the Snow Cave and get a photo taken with roaming Snow Time entertainment. There are also 30-minute live performances at 10am, 11am, noon and 1pm by artists including Bravissimo, Little Scallywagz and The Pretty Amazing Jono.
Rides operate daily from 10am to 4.30pm and include the Tea Cup, Swing Chair, Superslide, Ferris Wheel and Carousel. Tickets cost $6 per ride, or you can purchase a bonus six-ticket pass for $30. Ride tickets can be purchased at the rides booth. Height and age restrictions apply. Ride ticket sales close at 4pm.
Tickets and info at huntervalleygardens.com.au
Caves Coastal Bar & Bungalows, 27 Mawson Close, Caves Beach
KIDS COASTAL MOVIE NIGHT
July 6 and 13, 5pm, $25 per child (includes popcorn and fairy floss during the movie)
LITTLE SPEEDSTERS GO KARTS
July 11, 11am to 1pm, cost $25 per section (20 minutes each section). Includes a burger, pasta and a soft drink. Ages 5+
JUMPING CASTLE FUN
July 7, 8, 14, 15, 16, noon to 4pm. Cost is free.
SUNDAY FUNDAY
July 9, noon to 4pm, free. A jumping castle, face painting and plaster painting.
SLIME LAB MADNESS
July 11, 11am to 12.20pm; 12.30pm to 1.50pm; 2pm to 3.20pm, cost $25, includes burger, pasta and a soft drink.
Civic Theatre, Newcastle
The Playhouse, Newcastle
City Hall, Newcastle
Cessnock Performing Arts Centre
Young People's Theatre
City of Newcastle Libraries (spaces are limited and tickets are free for library members)
Lake Macquarie City Libraries
Cessnock and Maitland libraries also have activities planned. Go online to cessnock.nsw.gov.au/libraries or maitlandlibrary.com.au
Nobby's Beach Reserve, daily until July 16, 11am to 9pm
Ice skating (book online at winterfunfest.com.au), rides, carnival games, face painting, children's craft activities, show bags, food vendors, entertainment, roaming "light up" butterflies and more. General admission tickets $5 at the gate (children under 3 admitted free).
Rides include the Cup and Saucer, Roller Coaster, Fun Factory, Aviator, Wipe Out and Dodgem Cars.
A ride coupons package is $55 and includes 30 ride tokens valued at $60.
Ice skating tickets are sold separately for each session, which lasts for 45 minutes and begins on the hour.
Workshop Way, Newcastle
BLACKBUTT RESERVE
NPWS Discover Ranges Cultural Walk, July 4, 10am to noon, Blackbutt Reserve, all ages. A ranger-guided Aboriginal cultural tour along the rainforest walk in Blackbutt Reserve.
Wildlife exhibits 10am-4.30pm; picnic facilities 7am-7pm; kiosk 10am-3pm. Purchase an activity pack from the kiosk and go on a scavenger hunt to solve the mystery phrase. Use the clues to search the picnic area for animals.
NPWS TOURS
Whale Watching Tour at Tomaree, July 5, 9.30am to 11.30am, meet at Boat Harbour NPWS Depot carpark, 16 Tomaree Crescent, Boat Harbour. Adult $12, child (10-16 years) $10, family (2 adults and 2 children) $40.
Breakfast with the Whales, July 6, 8am to 10am, meet at Hickson Street lookout, Glenrock State Recreation Park. Learn how to scan the ocean for signs of humpback whales making their annual migration south as they return to the Antarctic waters.
Burning Mountain Adventure, July 7, 9.30am to 11.30am. A family-friendly guided walk at Burning Mountain Nature Reserve, near Scone. Discover Australia's only naturally burning coal seam in this ancient and surprising landscape.
Blue Gum Hills Cultural Connections Tour, July 12, 10am to noon, meet at Blue Gum Hills Regional Park main carpark (near Minmi). Adult $15, child (4-16 years) $10, family $40 (2 adults and 2 children).
For more information or to book tours, visit the NSW NPWS website and scroll down to Central Coast and Hunter region.
OAKVALE WILDLIFE PARK
Open daily, 10am to 5pm, 3 Oakvale Drive, Salt Ash
Animals, keeper talks, a train ride and animal feeding shows. There are on-site BBQ facilities as well as a cafe.
HUNTER WETLANDS CENTRE
1 Wetlands Place, Shortland
Highlights include magpie geese feeding, dipnetting, walking trails, a bush tucker garden, playgrounds and visiting the animal house. Bring a picnic or eat at the cafe. Adults $7.50, children (4-15 years) $5, family (2 adults and 2 children) $20, seniors $5, under 4 free.
Also, Hunter Wetlands NAIDOC Exhibition with Malang Artists Together, July 1-27.
PORT STEPHENS KOALA SANCTUARY
Open daily, 9am to 4pm, 562 Gan Gan Road, One Mile
FORT SCRATCHLEY
Open daily, 10am to 4pm (except Tuesday), Newcastle East
Amazing views with plenty of grass for a picnic, and for the kids to run around. Book a tunnel tour and watch the guns firing at 1pm.
HUNTER VALLEY WILDLIFE PARK
Open daily, 9am to 4pm, Lomas Lane, Nulkaba
Daily shows, feed the animals, enjoy a picnic, plus new animal encounters.
MAC (MUSEUM OF ART & CULTURE)
ARTSPACE July 2, 9 and 16, 10am and 11am. Simple art activities guided by art museum educators. Also, ARTSPACE@HOME, go online to mac.lakemac.com.au/Learn/Online-Activities
NAIDOC Artmaking July 6, 10am and 11am. A family friendly tour of the exhibition and the opportunity to create artworks inspired by First Nations culture. Guest artist is descendant of the Wiradjuri/Wongaibon people, Renae Lamb.
For more information and to book holiday sessions, visit the MAC website.
MAITLAND REGIONAL ART GALLERY (MRAG)
Free Art Sunday Young audiences and their families can join free art workshops with our Art Tutors or enjoy At-Home Activities using everyday items.
Code Breakers & Art Trails The gallery's Code Breaker Activity Sheets and Art Trails have been specifically designed to get families moving through the gallery to explore the art on display in an active and fun way. Collect from the front desk. Ages 4-14.
Photograms in Cyanotype Workshop July 4, 10.30am, for ages 8-12; July 6, 10.30am, for ages 13-18. Create a photogram using pre-coated photosensitive paper while learning about the cyanotype process.
Zine Workshop Ages 13-18: July 5, 1.30pm, July 7, 1.30pm. Ages 8-12: July 7, 10.30am. Make a DIY magazine using paper, scissors and a photocopier.
Clay Workshop with Artist Holly MacDonald July 8, 10am, ages 16+
Watercolour River Landscapes En Plein Air Workshop July 11 and 13, 10.30am, ages 12-18. Learn to capture the colours, shapes and atmosphere of the Hunter River in watercolour with artist Ileana Clarke.
Young Architect Holiday Workshop July 13, 10am, ages 8-16. Work with artist Jen Denzin and an architect from EJE Architects and learn about the architectural features of the MRAG historical building, using this as inspiration to create a collaborative artwork installation.
Explore the Power of Charcoal Workshop July 14, 10.30am and 1.30pm, ages 8+
Art From Home Explore our collection of easy and fun videos and downloadable guides for at home art projects, where you can make your own pup-pets, try portraiture, weaving, and much more.
For more information visit Maitland Regional Art Gallery website.
HUDSON ST HUM
Mobile Photography Workshop July 11, 9am to noon. With professional photographer and educator, Jan Cameron, this workshop blends fun activities, interactive lessons and practical exercises.
Character Creations July 4, 9.30am to 12.30pm, ages 10+ A workshop to create "original characters", with a focus on portaying personality through creative choices in colour, costume, themes and style.
Open for guided tours and self-guided audio tours. Bookings essential for the below activities.
Workhouse Woes: Convict Construction Session times 11am and 1.30pm, ages 8-15. Over its 150 year operation, prison labour has assisted in the construction and removal of buildings at Maitland Gaol. Take a guided mini tour of the site and explore the sandstone buildings with an expert tour guide before building a 3D paper model of one of the buildings.
Junior Sleuth: Word Detective July 6, 11am and 1.30pm, July 13, 11am, ages 8-15. Children are given a puzzle and clues will be provided during a one-hour mini tour.
Children's Beanbag Cinema July 12, 10am. A special indoor screening of Paddington 2 (PG).
30 Pearson Street, Charlestown
Grab an Entertainment Pass and enjoy bowling, mini golf, games and food and drink deals.
Charlies Treasure Chest Daily, 10am to 4pm, Centre Court, Level 1, outside Myer. A Drop' N Shop pop-up where kids can play while parents/carers can enjoy guilt-free shopping. Cost $5 per child, $10 per family.
Face Painting July 1, 8 and 15, 10.30am to 1.30pm, outside Glassons.
THE KIDS CLUB WORKSHOPS
Hourly, 10am to 2pm, bookings essential
Grill'd: Burger Masterclass July 3; Lush: Get Groovy Workshops July 4; Muffin Break: Mini Cookie Crafters July 5; The Athlete's Foot: Lace Labs July 6; Sushi Hub: Little Sushi Chefs July 7, hourly, 10am to 2pm, outside Specsavers. Kids will enjoy learning the fundamentals of sushi making with Sushi Hub chefs. They will create their own rolls using fresh ingredients supplied including seaweed, sushi rice, cucumber and chicken, and receive a gift bag to take home.
EXPERIENCE THE WONDER OF DISNEY PRINCESS
Hourly, 10am to 2pm, The Disney Princess Zone on Level 2, near Seed; bookings essential
Princess Craft July 10, 13 and 16; Cookie Decorating July 11 and 14; Pamper Parlour July 12 and 15.
Newcastle Food & Flower Markets, 1 Rural Drive, Sandgate
Dried Floral Arrangement Styling July 5, 12.30pm to 1.30pm.
Dried Wall Flower Design July 12, 12.30pm to 1.30pm.
Email orders@newcastleflowermarkets.com.au to book.
Warners Bay and Rutherford
Tenpin bowling, mini golf, arcade areas, dodgem cars and Dullboy's Virtual Reality Spaceship. Take advantage of school holiday specials, for example, $10 (per person) games of tenpin bowling or mini golf from 9am to 10am (walk-ins only).
NINJA PARC NEWCASTLE
Corner Tooke and Brooke streets, Cooks Hill, July 3-14
Children aged 6 to 14 can take part in fully supervised, three-hour school holiday "ninja" programs. They will learn how to tackle Ninja Parc obstacles, develop skills (basic Parkour rolls and leaps over walls, boxes and rails), and develop climbing strength, flexibility and coordination. Cost is $55 and include a snack and a Ninja Parc headband.
PULSE CLIMBING
Adamstown, Warners Bay, Maitland
Indoor rock-climbing.
FRISBEE/DISC GOLF
Styles Point Reserve, Rathmines
Free course, all welcome.
TREETOPS ADVENTURE PARK
Daily, 9am to 5pm, Treetops Road, Minmi
Experience Australian flora and fauna on self-guided rope courses.
SAND-SURFING AND SAND-BOARDING
Daily, 10am to 4pm, Stockton Dunes
TOBOGGAN HILL PARK
Daily from 10am, 16 Aquatic Close, Nelson Bay
MOTIV8 GAMES CAMP
July 3 and 4, Belmont High School The Motiv8 Games is a two-day multi-sports event with showdowns and team-building challenges. Campers are assigned one of four countries and represent their allocated country to earn points for their team. Details at motiv8sports.com.au. Also, the Motiv8sports 4 ON 4 Soccer Tournament, July 11 and 12.
NEWCASTLE MEMORIAL WALK
Memorial Drive, The Hill, on Strzelecki Headland (between Bar Beach and King Edward Park)
Daily, 10am to 4pm, 49 Medowie Road, Williamtown
July 3, 9am, NuSpace Building, Newcastle, ages 10-13
A full-day workshop with a focus on creativity. The aim is to practice skills in play, risk and experimentation while resisting the urge to be perfect or measure one's work against others. Cost is $95 per child. Also, Novoschool STEM Day at NuSpace. A full day of science, technology, engineering and maths activities.
Space World July 3, 8.30am to 4.30pm, St Therese's Primary School, ages 5-8. Explore the world of science, technology and engineering with a brand new space-themed, play-based curriculum.
Minecraft Space World July 3 and 4, St Therese's Primary School, ages 7-12. Craft planet and extraterrestrial terrain; play with zero gravity and supernatural alien abilities; NASA creations and space engineering; learn drag and drop Minecraft coding skills.
July 1 and 2, Newcastle Jockey Club
Bookings essential as tickets limited.
Daily, 9am to 5pm, 2 Jessie Road, Anna Bay
