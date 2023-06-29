Fantastic Frogs Workshops presented by School of Earth July 4 and 6, 10am, 11.45am and 1pm. Ages 7+ can learn about frogs and the environment in a one-hour session. Entry free but bookings essential.

Newcastle 1899 July 7-9 only, 10am to 5pm. Ross Balderson and a small group of fellow enthusiasts spent a decade making a representation of the Newcastle Railway station precinct in 1899. This miniature work of art built to N scale (1:160) has a bustling harbour filled with historically accurate ships and steam trams chugging their way up and down Scott Street. Also on display is Hexham-ish, a model railway built by Steve Curry based on the J & A Brown railway that operated for 130 years between Hexham and Minmi.