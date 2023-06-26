Hundreds of Norah Head residents have rallied in opposition to the proposed Hunter-Central Coast Offshore Wind project.
The rally, held at Soldiers Beach on Sunday, was the second such event held within a month.
Residents have voiced concern about what they say was a lack of consultation, the close proximity (10km) of the proximity of the project zone to the coast and its impact on visual amenity and marine life.
"Norah Head is a tourist hot spot for whale watching and is flanked on either side by beautiful National parks," resident Evelyn Field said.
"The proposal for 110 floating turbines and three substations, all anchored to the sea bed with four cables each is not popular."
A three month consultation period for the project was launched in Newcastle in late February.
The proposed 2810 square kilometre area extends from Port Stephens in the north to Norah Head in the south. While some parts of the zone are up to 50 kilometres from the coast, the southern edge of the zone is only 10 kilometres.
The majority of the submissions received by the Department of Climate Change, Energy and the Environment were from the Central Coast (38.3 per cent) followed by Lake Macquarie (17.6 per cent) and Newcastle (15.5 per cent).
Almost 94 per cent of the submissions were from individuals.
Seventy per cent of the submissions contained comments about the environment including fishing and visual impacts.
In addition, the Maritime Union of Australia has called for the zone to be extended further south to Terrigal in order to maximise the area's resource and job creation potential.
Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen said recently that we would take time to read all of the submissions before formally declaring the zone in coming months.
An announcement regarding successful proponents will follow.
Sunday's meeting followed a similar event held last month that attracted about 500 people.
Organisers are seeking to move the zone 30 kilometres offshore in order to protect the area's marine life, visual amenity, and national surfing reserve.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
