Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Central Coast residents rally for a second time in a month against Hunter Offshore wind project

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
June 26 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Central Coast residents rally at Soldiers Beach on Sunday. Picture: Central Coast Turbine Talk
Central Coast residents rally at Soldiers Beach on Sunday. Picture: Central Coast Turbine Talk

Hundreds of Norah Head residents have rallied in opposition to the proposed Hunter-Central Coast Offshore Wind project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.