A Newcastle councillor with "firsthand experience of the debilitating effects of endometriosis and pelvic pain" is leading the charge for a federally-funded clinic to be set-up in Newcastle.
The city's Labor councillors will present a proposal to the June 27 meeting to advocate for an endometriosis and pelvic pain clinic, following a $58.3 million commitment from the federal government.
The commitment will fund NSW clinics in Orange, Hunters Hill, Leichardt, Mittagong, Milton and Coffs Harbour.
Labor councillor Peta Winney-Baartz said she believed many people locally and from nearby areas "would benefit greatly from one of these clinics being located in Newcastle".
"As a mother of three daughters, with firsthand experience of the debilitating effects of endometriosis and pelvic pain, Newcastle would be a perfect fit for a clinic," she said.
"Women and girls in our region often face a choice between long wait times within the public health system and paying large sums of out-of-pocket expenses to deal with this issue and I believe successful advocacy would be a positive step towards effective treatment for all."
The notice of motion calls for City of Newcastle to write to Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon, Health Minister Mark Butler and Assistant Health Minister Ged Kearney, asking for Newcastle to be included as the next location to receive a clinic.
"Working in existing general practice, we know that these clinics will strengthen what is often the first point of contact in the health system, to reduce diagnostic delays and promote early access to multi-disciplinary intervention, care and treatment," Cr Winney-Baartz said.
"As well as directly helping patients, the clinics will raise awareness of endometriosis and pelvic pain, build professional knowledge and skills in this area, and improve access to information and care pathways."
