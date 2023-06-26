Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Need in the Hunter is 'sky-rocketing' despite latest housing statistics

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
June 27 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The state government should not be complacent about affordable housing in the Hunter despite stagnant annual statistics on rough sleepers, experts have warned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.