The state government should not be complacent about affordable housing in the Hunter despite stagnant annual statistics on rough sleepers, experts have warned.
The Department of Community and Justice's (DCJ) annual street count survey counts rough sleepers in local government areas (LGAs) over one night each year.
The date changed for each LGA, but all fell within a two-week block from February 2 to February 23, 2023. Some LGA counts occurred in early hours after 3:30am, while others were late at night.
The count showed just six people sleeping on Newcastle on February 2 this year. This is down from 16 in 2022 and 18 the year before.
In Lake Macquarie, 31 people were counted sleeping rough on February 23, up from 16 last year.
Port Stephens remained stagnant with 11 rough sleepers on February 23 and 12 in the 2022 count. Cessnock also saw minimal change, up from 9 last year to 11 on February 16.
More than 300 local organisations, including specialise homelessness services, partnered with the DCJ to complete counts in more than 350 towns.
According to a DCJ release. the survey counts people who are carrying "substantial belongings" with them and appear to have no accommodation. It includes people sleeping in tents or living in cars.
But experts said while the survey is useful for allocating resources, it is just one part of the picture.
General manager of homelessness service Soul Hub, Matt Ortiger commended DCJ's work for vulnerable people but said he is continuing to see large volumes through the doors.
"Soul Hub welcomes vulnerable people with a range of needs and at any given lunch service, Soul would host more than six guests who slept rough the previous night in Newcastle," Mr Ortiger said.
Factors like weather and time of day impact the count.
"In February 2023, some parts of NSW experienced heavy rainfall. Some people sleeping rough may seek shelter off the street during periods of heavy rainfall. This may have impacted the number of people counted," a DCJ spokesperson said.
DCJ said street counts are "observational" and provide a point-in-time count".
Mr Ortiger said many rough sleepers, especially women, may be staying in discrete places where they would not be seen for the survey count.
Others couch surf or stay in cars on private properties so would not be counted in the data.
Soul Hub's cafe, which provides free meals to those in need, is "getting smashed", Mr Ortiger said.
A recent Facebook post showed the charity had a 61 per cent increase in meals from May 2022 to the same month in 2023, including 2054 lunches.
"Even simple things like people asking for deodorant and soap is just sky-rocketing," Mr Ortiger said.
Homelessness NSW chief executive Trina Jones said "this should not be happening in one of the wealthiest places on Earth".
She called on the State government to invest in more social housing and home programs to support people living off the streets in the upcoming September budget.
"We acknowledge the government's commitment to drive homelessness numbers down," Ms Jones said.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
