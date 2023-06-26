JAKE Riley's game has never been in better shape.
Ditto Ella Scaysbrook.
Newcastle's hottest golf prospects will be out to make the most of their rich vein of form in the next fortnight.
Riley, 17, will tee up in the Queensland Junior Amateur at Nudgee Golf Club on Tuesday and then travel south to Byron Bay for the NSW Junior Championships.
Scaysbrook, 17, will join Riley in Byron Bay.
Both are coming off outstanding efforts at the NSW Combined High Schools Championships at Belmont and Waratah last week.
Riley fired a final-round 66 to move to two-under and finish second, two strokes behind Wollongong's Sam Cascio.
The top six earned selection in the NSW All-Schools side for the national championship at the Gold Coast in August.
Riley's runner-up followed a third place at the Adam Scott Junior Championships in Florida last month.
"Overall, it is the best my game has felt in a long time," Riley said. "I have a couple of swing thoughts that I am thinking of and they are working. My putting also feels like it is improving.
"It was a course last week that I know. But you still have to shoot low. I got even with Sam at one point in the final round. I got it going through the middle section. Credit to him, he played well down the stretch.
"I was really happy to make the NSW Schools team, be able to tick that box in my final year. It gives me confidence going into this week. A few NSW boys are going up to Nudgee. It won't be an easy task but I feel really good about my game and am looking forward to getting started on Tuesday."
Scaysbrook was a dominant winner of the girls division.
The Macquarie College year 12 Student shot three sub-par rounds to finish at 12 under, three strokes clear of Sydney-sider Michelle Bang.
"It was some of the best golf I have ever played," Scaysbrook said. "I had a great preparation for it. I played out at Belmont most weekends in the lead-up and was felling confident about my game because I had been working hard.
"My swing felt really good. Everything was in good form. I was confident and wanted to win. It was my last go at it."
It will be the last time Riley and Scaybrook compete in the NSW Junior, which is being held at Byron Bay and Ocean Shores golf courses from July 4.
"I have family who live in Byron. I will stay there after the Queensland Junior and prepare," Riley said. "My uncle is a member at Ocean Shores, the main course, and I have played there a bunch. I feel pretty comfortable around there and am looking forward to that test."
Scaysbrook has one her age division at the NSW Junior Championships but not the overall title.
"I have won the age division a few years in a row. It would be nice to finish with the overall title," she said. "I'll work hard this week on my game and hopefully keep it going."
** Oscar Gilson broke through for his first adidas junior 6 futures title at Newcastle last week.
Gilson battle brutal conditions, carding rounds of 75,76,72 to finish equal first at seven over alongside Andrew Park.
Gilson then won a six-hole matchplay final to win.
