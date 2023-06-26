Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Hunter Estuary Coastal Management Program scoping study highlights an estuary in crisis

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
June 26 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Hunter River at Maitland after heavy rain in March 2021.
The Hunter River at Maitland after heavy rain in March 2021.

A toxic cocktail of industrial contamination has resulted in the Hunter Estuary receiving one of the state's worst water quality report cards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.